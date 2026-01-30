Evolving ESG-related Enforcement Risk In 2026

ESG-driven enforcement is continuing to mature and is not limited to soft-law expectations or investor pressure. Across key jurisdictions, regulators and prosecutors are scrutinizing disclosures, product claims, and supply chain diligence with greater focus, while activists and NGOs are using novel legal theories to encourage governmental action and corporate behavioural change.

In 2026, there will be a dual risk environment: in Europe and certain other regions, there will be heightened regulatory and criminal enforcement, while in some areas of the United States, companies will face increased political scrutiny and litigation risks.

Expect ongoing investigative activity in some jurisdictions, with ESG themes emerging as predicates in fraud, consumer protection, sanctions, customs, and money laundering cases.

Mandatory ESG reporting, tighter supply chain rules, and a shifting enforcement posture

Mandatory ESG reporting and due diligence obligations are a reality in multiple jurisdictions, with the EU continuing to set the pace despite recent calibration to reduce burden and moderate trickle down effects on smaller companies.

Criminal authorities are facing pressure to act on environmental and climate issues, and activists are testing novel pathways, including private complaints and attempts to characterize environmental or human rights harms as predicates for money laundering.

Simultaneously, certain regions of the U.S. have experienced political opposition to ESG, resulting in investigations, challenges to regulatory developments, and litigation concerning corporate DEI initiatives and climate-related communications. This has introduced an additional, yet equally significant, category of risk for companies with ties to the U.S.

Increased reporting requirements and intensified scrutiny from regulators and activists

Existing criminal and consumer protection laws in many jurisdictions already cover misleading ESG claims. Layered on top are new or tightened rules mandating disclosure of sustainability credentials and climate related information. The EU remains a leader despite efforts to streamline elements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD/CS3D) to temper compliance burden and the indirect impact on smaller entities. In practice, the trend is toward more granular reporting, greater external assurance, and more active enforcement.

Some businesses are already facing consequences for ESG disclosures:

In Germany, the financial regulator BaFin has imposed a significant penalty on an asset manager for alleged greenwashing.

In France, enforcement against greenwashing has gained traction, with the financial markets regulator repeatedly indicating that tackling misleading sustainability communications will remain a priority. A recent civil judgment scrutinizing climate related communications by a leading French energy company underscores the materiality of these issues and may lead to criminal proceedings in serious cases. More broadly, environmental and climate matters are increasingly being addressed through corporate criminal law in France, often following complaints by civil society groups and NGOs; misconduct may constitute general criminal offenses or fall within specialized environmental