14 May 2025

Dictator Deluxe: Chechnya's Eccentric Strongman (Podcast)

Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they explore the captivating and controversial life of the current head of the Chechen Republic.
United States Criminal Law
Diana R. Shaw and Tatiana Sainati

May 8, 2025

Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they explore the captivating and controversial life of the current head of the Chechen Republic. In this episode, they unpack one man's rise to power, including his opulent lifestyle and the dark underbelly of his regime. From lavish palaces and exotic pets to allegations of human rights abuses and corruption, this episode uncovers the many facets of a leader who is equal parts bling, violence, nationalism, and religion. Discover how this cult of personality has shaped Chechnya and the implications for its future.

