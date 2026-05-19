New Whistleblower Rules Encourage A Nation Of Paid Informants

The government's expanding use of whistleblower reward programs represents a fundamental shift in enforcement strategy, moving from simply protecting those who report misconduct to actively paying for enforcement tips. This evolution raises critical questions about whether financial incentives distort reporting behavior, reduce transparency, and transform enforcement priorities.

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The new whistleblower program is the latest sign of a broader shift in American enforcement policy. Agencies are increasingly turning to whistleblower programs as enforcement tools, moving from a system focused primarily on protecting those who report wrongdoing to one that pays for information.

This trend did not begin with this network. Since 1963, the False Claims Act has allowed qui tam whistleblowers to sue on behalf of the government and collect 15 percent to 30 percent of the recovery.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act also created large-scale whistleblower programs at the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. More recently, the Department of Justice developed its Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program and antitrust rewards program .

Together, these programs reflect a clear pattern: When the government wants more information, it is increasingly willing to pay people to provide it.

The case for this approach is that much of the misconduct these programs target is internal and difficult to detect. Regulators do not have unlimited resources, and companies do not always self-disclose. This perceived justification is important, but it also no longer fully captures what these programs have become.

The historic moral understanding of whistleblowing was rooted in the idea of public duty. One of the earliest known American whistleblower cases arose during the Revolutionary War . Congress ultimately protected the whistleblowers and, on July 30, 1778, declared that “it is the duty of all persons in the service of the United States, as well as all other inhabitants thereof” to report misconduct.

The underlying idea was straightforward: Exposing wrongdoing is a public obligation, and people who come forward in the public interest should be protected.

The modern U.S. approach has moved beyond simply protecting those who come forward. It has embraced financial reward as a central feature of enforcement, with some whistleblowers taking home hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

This is where the concern begins. These incentives do not just encourage conduct; they reshape institutions. What began as a tool for last-resort truth-telling has turned into a formal market in enforcement leads.

A recent press conference illustrated this point, as Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro highlighted the Justice Department’s first-ever whistleblower payment under its new antitrust program — a $1 million award — as evidence of why these programs matter and why insiders should come forward.

Another issue is that once the reward becomes large enough, the promise of a payout may change the kind of information agencies receive. A person who stands to recover millions has an obvious incentive to emphasize facts that increase the claim’s value, which can create major credibility problems.

The system also increasingly depends on private intermediaries . A growing pool of whistleblower lawyers helps identify, package and present tips in ways that make them more likely to get regulator attention. The result is that private lawyers are not simply representing individuals who have decided to come forward; they are also acting as a first layer of enforcement screening.

In a system where agencies are overwhelmed by tips, the best-packaged claim may move to the top of a prosecutor’s inbox, even if it is not necessarily the most important from a public enforcement perspective. In other words, enforcement may also be shaped by who has the best lawyer and the most money at stake.

This underscores that the government is not merely encouraging private citizens to report misconduct. It is paying a private market to help identify and package enforcement leads, raising questions about who is really deciding which claims reach regulators.

Much of the process remains opaque and agencies do not reveal in detail how tips are prioritized, how much time and how many resources are spent sorting through them or whether the current system is actually more effective than one that invests more directly in prosecutors’ own investigative capacity. Without that visibility, it is difficult to know whether paid whistleblower programs are helping the government identify the most serious misconduct or simply rewarding the claims that are chosen to package, monetize and bring forward.

None of this means whistleblowers should be dismissed or left unprotected. Just as Congress recognized in 1778, anti-retaliation protections are essential, and some misconduct would never come to light without people inside an organization coming forward.

But protecting whistleblowers is different from making large financial rewards a central enforcement strategy, especially when those rewards may encourage employees to bypass internal reporting channels and go directly to the government before companies have the opportunity to identify and address issues on their own.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s proposal matters because it shows how dependent the government has become on private actors. The government increasingly treats paid tips as an obvious solution to enforcement gaps, without fully accounting for the incentives those rewards create. At minimum, policymakers should consider lower award ranges, stronger incentives for internal reporting, and greater transparency about how agencies screen and prioritize tips.

If agencies lack the resources to identify misconduct, sort through tips and build cases on their own, the answer should be to strengthen those agencies — not to outsource more of their work to a marketplace of paid informants.

Originally published by The Hill.

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