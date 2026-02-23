The Whistleblower Who Couldn't Look Away (Podcast)

In this episode of Wicked Coin, Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw are joined by former government auditor and attorney Dr. J. Kirk McGill, who recounts his firsthand experience uncovering serious flaws in federal grant management. Kirk walks listeners through how questionable accounting practices, conflicted governance, and institutional pressure combined to allow massive spending failures to go unchecked. When his efforts to raise concerns internally were blocked, Kirk made the consequential decision to report what he found—triggering a years‑long whistleblower battle with real personal cost. The episode explores what it takes to speak truth to power, and what happens when the systems designed to prevent corruption instead work to suppress it.

