ARTICLE
23 February 2026

The Whistleblower Who Couldn't Look Away (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
The episode explores what it takes to speak truth to power, and what happens when the systems designed to prevent corruption instead work to suppress it.
United States Employment and HR
Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw
Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

In this episode of Wicked Coin, Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw are joined by former government auditor and attorney Dr. J. Kirk McGill, who recounts his firsthand experience uncovering serious flaws in federal grant management. Kirk walks listeners through how questionable accounting practices, conflicted governance, and institutional pressure combined to allow massive spending failures to go unchecked. When his efforts to raise concerns internally were blocked, Kirk made the consequential decision to report what he found—triggering a years‑long whistleblower battle with real personal cost. The episode explores what it takes to speak truth to power, and what happens when the systems designed to prevent corruption instead work to suppress it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More