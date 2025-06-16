Littler Lounge: Don't Let That Whistle Blow Up Your Business (Podcast)

The whistle's blowing – and it's louder (and more lucrative) than ever. In this episode, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Littler attorney Greg Keating for a high-energy and detailed conversation about the rising tide of whistleblower claims and what it means for employers trying to stay ahead of the curve.

From eye-popping bounty awards to new twists with the Trump administration's focus on inclusion, equity and diversity and immigration enforcement, the conversation dives into the legal and cultural crosscurrents shaping this moment. Greg brings stories from the trenches, a few jaw-dropping examples, and one very important reminder: context matters.

