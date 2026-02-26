ARTICLE
26 February 2026

CalRecycle Publishes Several Components Of The SB 54 Statewide Needs Assessment

GG
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger

Contributor

Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger logo
Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm in Los Angeles, California with clients that span the globe. For 65 years, the firm has delivered first-tier legal services, rooted in understanding clients' intricate business needs and personal concerns. With tailored solutions driving outstanding results, we go beyond the practice of law; we become committed partners in our clients' success.
Explore Firm Details
On February 18, 2026, CalRecycle published several components of the SB 54 statewide needs assessment, including five technical reports and a Synthesis Report summarizing the overall findings.
United States Environment
Sedina L. Banks,Sherry E. Jackman,Kaylinn Charnley
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sedina L. Banks’s articles from Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Telecomms industries
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

On February 18, 2026, CalRecycle published several components of the SB 54 statewide needs assessment, including five technical reports and a Synthesis Report summarizing the overall findings. The statewide needs assessment will be used to guide the Producer Responsibility Organization's budget and the plan detailing how California will accomplish the goals of SB 54.

The five technical reports cover:

  1. The Current State of Collection,
  2. The Current State of Processing,
  3. The Current State of End Markets,
  4. The Current State of Source Reduction, and
  5. Consumer Education and Access.

These reports are part of CalRecycle's studies evaluating each stage of covered material management. The studies will provide the basis for designing California's plan to reduce plastic waste and support the circular economy.

CalRecycle is still preparing its studies on the Needed State of Collection, Processing, and End Markets and the Needed State of Source Reduction and Material Design.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sedina L. Banks
Sedina L. Banks
Photo of Sherry E. Jackman
Sherry E. Jackman
Photo of Bryce Lourié
Bryce Lourié
Photo of Kaylinn Charnley
Kaylinn Charnley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More