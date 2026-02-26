CalRecycle Publishes Several Components Of The SB 54 Statewide Needs Assessment

On February 18, 2026, CalRecycle published several components of the SB 54 statewide needs assessment, including five technical reports and a Synthesis Report summarizing the overall findings. The statewide needs assessment will be used to guide the Producer Responsibility Organization's budget and the plan detailing how California will accomplish the goals of SB 54.

The five technical reports cover:

These reports are part of CalRecycle's studies evaluating each stage of covered material management. The studies will provide the basis for designing California's plan to reduce plastic waste and support the circular economy.

CalRecycle is still preparing its studies on the Needed State of Collection, Processing, and End Markets and the Needed State of Source Reduction and Material Design.

