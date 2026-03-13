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13 March 2026

Minnesota Updates Its PFAS Reporting System

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on February 28, 2026, that it has updated the online system...
United States Minnesota Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on February 28, 2026, that it has updated the online system for reporting products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the PFAS Reporting and Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM). Manufacturers or their representatives will use PRISM to report on intentionally added PFAS in products sold in Minnesota by July 1, 2026. According to MPCA's website, PRISM 1.1 includes:

  • Additional chemicals;
  • Open field text change for components;
  • Options for unknown data elements;
  • Correction for overlapping text issue;
  • Typographical corrections;
  • Additions to the guide and supplemental guide:

    • Additional guidance;

    • Examples on product grouping;

    • Guidance for packaging on spare and replacement parts;

    • Guidance for products introduced after July 1, 2026;

    • Guidance on foam blowing agents; and

    • Typographical corrections;

  • Additions to frequently asked questions (FAQ) found on MPCA's web page:

    • Question on fees.


In its February 28, 2026, announcement, MPCA thanks the 240 companies already registered in PRISM. Reporting is due July 1, 2026. According to MPCA's website, MPCA will provide updated guidance in early March 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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