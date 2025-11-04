New Federal Bill Aims To Advance Research On Microplastics And Public Health

On August 5, 2025, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) introduced the Plastic Health Research Act (HR 4903), a bill intended to deepen the federal government's understanding of the health impacts of plastic exposure—particularly microplastics. The bill proposes amending the Public Health Service Act to "expand [and] coordinate programs relating to plastic exposure health research, [and] to authorize grants, contracts, and agreements with respect to such research[.]"

If enacted, the bill would allocate $10 million annually from fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to support grants, contracts and cooperative agreements for research into microplastics exposure. A key component of the bill is the establishment of dedicated research centers to serve as hubs for scientific inquiry into how microplastics affect human health. The initiative has garnered support from the American Chemistry Council (ACC), which has emphasized the importance of filling current knowledge gaps. According to the ACC, a more robust scientific foundation will enable lawmakers and policy experts to make informed, evidence-based decisions regarding plastics and public health.

As public concern over microplastics continues to grow, HR 4903 represents a significant step toward a coordinated national effort to understand and mitigate potential health risks associated with plastic exposure. Microplastics have been detected in diverse environments—air, water, food and even human tissues—yet research lacks standardized testing methodologies, potentially leading to inconsistent results. The act seeks to remedy fragmented study approaches by promoting standardized definitions, validated reference materials, and improved comparability across independent studies.

HR 4903 has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce but currently remains in the introductory stage of the legislative process. The bill is co-sponsored by Republicans including Frank D. Lucas (R-OK)—pointing to early bipartisan alignment on microplastic health research.

