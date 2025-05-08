One Minute Matters [Video]: What Happens When Companies Mishandle Hazardous Waste? (With Grant Gilezan)

What happens when businesses don't properly dispose of hazardous waste? The risks go beyond regulatory fines—improper disposal can lead to environmental damage, legal liability, and even criminal charges. From evolving EPA regulations to state-level enforcement, companies must ensure they're compliant or risk serious consequences. Grant Gilezan provides some key considerations for companies handling hazardous waste.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.