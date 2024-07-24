ARTICLE
24 July 2024

A Business Exit Strategy Blueprint (Podcast)

Are you ready for the day you'll step away from your business? According to Rob Wellendorf, President of Execso, Business Exit Planning, the groundwork for your business exit should be laid from day one. In this episode, our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, sits down with Rob to outline a 5-year plan including assessment, preparation, and readiness for the sale. Tune in to discover the essential steps you should take in each of the 5 years to ensure a seamless transition into your post-exit life.

