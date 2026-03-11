ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Invest Early. Win Later. (Video)

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Pamela Yates discusses why effective risk management starts long before trial — and how early case assessment, scientific strategy...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Pamela J. Yates
Watch the rest of the Inside Litigation series here.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Pamela J. Yates
Pamela J. Yates
