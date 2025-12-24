In False Claims Act cases involving tens of thousands of claims, reviewing each claim individually is unmanageable. In "Statistical Sampling in False Claims Act Litigation," Managing Directors Chris Stomberg and David Blackburn and Consultant Kiefer Ahn analyze how sampling techniques are used to balance efficiency with fairness. The authors explore the promise of statistical methods and the challenges they create, from sample variation to measurement error.

Through examples drawn from real-world litigation, the authors describe how sampling can influence case outcomes and what courts, practitioners, and policymakers need to consider when relying on these tools. Their analysis provides insight into the growing role of statistics in complex fraud disputes.

Please click here to view the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.