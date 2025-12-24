ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Statistical Sampling In False Claims Act Litigation

In False Claims Act cases involving tens of thousands of claims, reviewing each claim individually is unmanageable.
Chris Stomberg, PhD,David Blackburn, and Kiefer Ahn
In "Statistical Sampling in False Claims Act Litigation," Managing Directors Chris Stomberg and David Blackburn and Consultant Kiefer Ahn analyze how sampling techniques are used to balance efficiency with fairness. The authors explore the promise of statistical methods and the challenges they create, from sample variation to measurement error.

Through examples drawn from real-world litigation, the authors describe how sampling can influence case outcomes and what courts, practitioners, and policymakers need to consider when relying on these tools. Their analysis provides insight into the growing role of statistics in complex fraud disputes.

Please click here to view the full article.

