The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing the Trump Administration's policy on gender and passports to proceed.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Article Insights

Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management, International Law and Law Practice Management topic(s)

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing the Trump Administration's policy on gender and passports to proceed. The Administration no longer issues passports or Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) with an "X" marker or a sex designation different from that listed at birth. The ruling overturns a lower court order pausing Trump's policy while litigation continues. While this is not a final ruling on the policy, it does signal that the Supreme Court likely would allow the policy to proceed should there be further challenges.

U.S. citizens holding a passport listing a sex other than one listed at birth or with a X marker can continue to use their current passports for the length of their validity. Renewals no longer allow the X designation and will be issued according to the sex at birth.

Associate Mary Connelly was a contributing author to this client alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.