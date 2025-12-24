ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Inside Arbitration Podcasts: English Arbitration Developments 2025

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Join Liz Kantor, Vanessa Naish and Craig Tevendale as they explore the most significant English arbitration cases and developments of 2025...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Craig Tevendale,Vanessa Naish, and Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Craig Tevendale’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United States

Join Knowledge Counsels, Liz Kantor and Vanessa Naish, together with special guest Craig Tevendale, Partner and head of the HSF Kramer arbitration group in London, as they explore the most significant English arbitration cases and developments of 2025. In this episode, they discuss recent case law on the boundaries of arbitral confidentiality, time limits for challenging awards and competing dispute resolution clauses. They also look ahead to major decisions expected in 2026 on state immunity and the purpose and limits of the New York Convention. Offering practical insights for practitioners and clients navigating the evolving landscape of English arbitration, this episode will ensure that you stay on top of the latest trends and judgments shaping the field of commercial arbitration.

For more details, read our blog post on the most significant English arbitration cases and developments of 2025 on the Arbitration Notes blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Craig Tevendale
Craig Tevendale
Photo of Vanessa Naish
Vanessa Naish
Photo of Elizabeth Kantor
Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More