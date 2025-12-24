Inside Arbitration Podcasts: English Arbitration Developments 2025

Join Knowledge Counsels, Liz Kantor and Vanessa Naish, together with special guest Craig Tevendale, Partner and head of the HSF Kramer arbitration group in London, as they explore the most significant English arbitration cases and developments of 2025. In this episode, they discuss recent case law on the boundaries of arbitral confidentiality, time limits for challenging awards and competing dispute resolution clauses. They also look ahead to major decisions expected in 2026 on state immunity and the purpose and limits of the New York Convention. Offering practical insights for practitioners and clients navigating the evolving landscape of English arbitration, this episode will ensure that you stay on top of the latest trends and judgments shaping the field of commercial arbitration.

For more details, read our blog post on the most significant English arbitration cases and developments of 2025 on the Arbitration Notes blog.

