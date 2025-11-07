ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Litigating With Laser Focus (Video)

AP
Bankruptcy litigation has evolved from lengthy, redundant hearings to laser-focused disputes that demand strategic precision. In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Jeffrey A. Fuisz...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jeffrey A. Fuisz
Bankruptcy litigation has evolved from lengthy, redundant hearings to laser-focused disputes that demand strategic precision. In this edition of our Inside Litigation series, partner Jeffrey A. Fuisz examines how successful bankruptcy litigation now requires distilling complex disputes down to their essential elements and presenting only the most compelling arguments to judges operating under tight timelines.

In our video series Inside Litigation, members of our nearly 600-strong global litigation group offer brief insights into hot topics affecting the complex litigation landscape — from high-stakes commercial disputes and generative AI policy, to consumer class actions and data breach litigation. We'll offer best practices so you are equipped to win in and out of the courtroom.

Watch the rest of the Inside Litigation series here.

