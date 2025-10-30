The Value Of Sitting Second Chair: Lessons From The Counsel Table

When I started my career in medical malpractice defense, I knew I wanted to be a trial attorney. What I didn't realize was how rare it can be, at many firms, for younger attorneys to actually get that opportunity. At some firms, only the most senior partners try cases. The rest of the litigation team often remain behind the scenes, handling motions, research or assisting with witness preparation, but never seeing how it all comes together before a jury.

At SACS, the experience is very different. Here, there is almost always second chair at trial. I am grateful to have gained hands-on experience as second chair in a recent trial. The opportunity to watch, learn, and contribute in real time has been one of the most valuable experiences of my career.

Hands-On Mentoring in Real Time

The value of being second chair isn't just about having a front-row seat at trial; it's about the active mentoring that comes with it. Our senior trial attorneys don't just tell you what to do; they explain why. Whether it's the reason for an objection, a particular strategy in questioning a witness, or how to handle an unexpected ruling from the bench, they take the time to make sure you understand the thought process behind the action.

Experiencing a trial firsthand left me with a much deeper appreciation for the craft of litigation. Every aspect, no matter how small, became part of an immersive learning experience. Instead of just handling the day-to-day tasks, I was able to see how each piece of the puzzle fits together.

Seeing the Big Picture

When you're deep in case preparation, it's easy to get caught up in the grind, drafting motions, combing through records, and answering discovery demands. Trial work reminds you to step back and see the big picture.

By second-chairing a trial with Henry Shaub, a highly experienced trial lawyer, I gained valuable insight that has changed the way I view my cases. It's not just about each motion or deposition in isolation; it's about how those pieces will eventually play before a judge and jury. That shift in perspective has changed how I approach every file and has made me a stronger, more strategic lawyer.

The Human Side of the Work

Trials are intense. They mean long hours, minimal sleep, and seven-day workweeks. But they're also exhilarating. I saw firsthand how nervous a doctor can be when preparing to testify, and how our support and preparation can turn that anxiety into confidence. It's humbling to realize the difference we make, not just in winning cases, but in helping our clients through some of the most stressful moments of their professional lives.

And yes, in the middle of the hard work, there's joy. Even at 3 a.m., drafting a brief or preparing an exhibit, there's a sense of purpose and camaraderie that makes the effort worthwhile.

Why It Matters

Every trial is a team effort. From associates to partners, from paralegals to interns, every role matters. The preparation, strategy, and advocacy from every member of the litigation team come together to shape an outcome.

The opportunity to second chair a trial at SACS has been more than just training; it has been transformational. It made me a better lawyer, a better teammate, and a more thoughtful advocate. It's an experience that is invaluable.

And for me, it's a constant reminder: this is why we do what we do.

