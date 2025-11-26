ARTICLE
26 November 2025

GOP AGs Turn Up The Heat On California Climate Laws

CO
A group of 25 Republican AGs filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a request by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups
  • A group of 25 Republican AGs filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a request by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups to stay two California climate-disclosure laws—SB 253 and SB 261—pending appeal.
  • SB 261 mandates climate-related financial-risk disclosures for companies with more than $500 million in global revenue, while SB 253 requires large companies doing business in California to measure and publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.
  • In their brief, the AGs argue that the statutes compel companies to adopt California's "preferred climate narrative" in violation of the First Amendment, and that imposing the statutes' disclosure requirements nationwide would cause irreparable economic and sovereign harm to other states. Shortly after the AGs filed their brief, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit stayed SB 253.
  • We have previously reported on Republican AGs' efforts to challenge similar climate disclosure requirements imposed by the SEC, as well as Democratic AGs' support for the SEC's disclosure mandates.

