Sullivan v. Feldman: Recent Developments In "The Bleak House Of Arbitration"

Despite its promise, arbitration is not always cheaper and faster than litigation, especially when class arbitration is involved. In Sullivan v. Feldman, the Fifth Circuit encountered what it called "the Bleak House of arbitration."1 The case involved nine overlapping proceedings over five years before nine different arbitrators, leading to four inconsistent awards.2 There was even an attempt, after the appeal was filed, to initiate a tenth arbitration.3 Two of the awards reached different results on class arbitration: one allowed class arbitration, while the other did not.4 Constrained by the parties' arbitration agreement and broad delegation clause, the court affirmed the confirmation of all four awards.5On March 11, the Fifth Circuit ordered the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, on remand, to stay the litigation while the parties initiate an eleventh arbitration to reconcile the conflicting awards.6

Sullivan is part of a larger split, percolating through the circuit courts, on whether incorporation of the rules of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) into an arbitration agreement means that the parties intended to delegate class arbitrability issues to the arbitrator. In its March ruling, the Fifth Circuit panel "reluctantly" concluded that the issue was delegated to the arbitrators under circuit precedent, and affirmed the contrary awards.7On June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the defendants an extension of time to August 28 to file a petition for certiorari on this issue.8 As of this writing, the defendants have not filed any petition for certiorari. The litigation in the district court is currently stayed, per a June 24 order.9 On September 12, the defendants filed notice of yet another appeal to the Fifth Circuit.10

Sullivan also stands as a reminder that broad delegations of power to arbitrators may prevent courts from correcting even serious errors when arbitrators go astray. Here, the parties' arbitration agreement provided for arbitration before a "single" arbitrator, to be resolved within four months. Nevertheless, the case has been going on for five years and as of this writing is now before its eleventh arbitrator.11

Background

Doctors Scott Sullivan and Frank Dellacroce, owners of various medical entities in New Orleans, engaged Stewart Feldman and his law firm to help "mitigate financial risk and save taxes."12 The investment plan "fell apart" after the doctors learned that the U.S. Tax Court had deemed a risk pool in the arrangement not to be a "bona fide insurance company."13 The ensuing dispute led to nine separate, overlapping arbitrations, culminating in a single hearing before the "final four" arbitrators.14 The hearing, held at a five-star resort, cost over $300,000 in room fees alone, and resulted in four wildly different awards, reaching conflicting conclusions on the "hotly disputed" issue of class certification and the personal liability of Jeff Carlson, president of one of the Capstone entities.15 The amounts of the conflicting awards ranged from about $1 million to about $88 million.16

The district court entered a judgment "embodying all four awards in their riotously varying glory."17 The defendants appealed.18

The Reluctant Affirmance of Class Arbitrability

The panel "reluctantly" followed precedent holding that incorporation of the AAA Rules delegates class arbitrability issues to the arbitrators.19 The parties' agreement incorporated the AAA Commercial Arbitration Rules, which themselves incorporate the Supplementary Rules.20 One of the Supplementary Rules provides: "[T]he arbitrator shall determine . . . whether the applicable arbitration clause permits the arbitration to proceed on behalf of or against a class."21

Circuit courts are split on the effect of incorporation of the AAA Rules into an arbitration agreement: the Second, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits have held that incorporation of the AAA Rules delegates class arbitrability issues to the arbitrator, but the Third, Fourth, Sixth, and Eighth Circuits have held it does not.22 The court acknowledged that its own precedent was "questionable" in light of the Supreme Court's admonishment inLamps Plus, Inc. v.Varelathat ''[l]ike silence, ambiguity does not provide a sufficient basis to conclude that parties" agreed to delegate class arbitrability.23 Nevertheless, the court affirmed the award.

Prior toSullivan, three Fifth Circuit cases had charted a "middle path" between the two options.24 In 2012, the court held inPetrofac v. DynMcDermott Petroleum Operations Co., "that the express adoption of [the AAA] rules presents clear and unmistakable evidence that the parties agreed to arbitrate arbitrability."25 But in 2019, the court decided 20/20 Communications, Inc. v. Crawford.26 In that case, the court considered a class arbitration bar which provided that the arbitrator "does not have the authority to fashion a proceeding gas class or collective action."27 The court concluded that the incorporation of the AAA Rules did not clearly and unmistakably delegate arbitrability to the arbitrator when "compare[d]" with the class arbitration bar.28 But as one observer has pointed out, "the only way you get to the conclusion that the parties prohibited class proceedings is to read and interpret the contract," and "the delegation provision should send all contract interpretation issues to the arbitrator."29 Consequently,20/20 Communications"amounts to an elevation of the issue of class arbitrability."30 In other words, in some cases, the incorporation of the AAA Rules may clearly and unmistakably delegate arbitrability to the arbitrator, and in other cases, it may not.

A 2024 Fifth Circuit case complicated the issue even further, because it is in tension with 20/20 Communications. In Work v. Intertek Resource Solutions, Inc., the court held that incorporation of the JAMS Rules clearly and unmistakably delegates class arbitrability.31 But the JAMS Rules at issue, unlike the AAA Rules, donotspecifically mention class arbitrability. Rather, they state only that "[j]urisdictional and arbitrability disputes . . . shall be submitted to and ruled on by the Arbitrator."32 The Sullivan court thus described Work as an "outlier" in that "[n]o other circuit court has held that a rule generally delegating arbitrability questions carries with it a delegation of class arbitrability."33 The Fifth Circuit declined to rehearSullivanen banc to resolve this tension.34

The tension between these cases derives from developing Supreme Court precedent over the past three decades concerning delegation of arbitrability and its relationship to class arbitrability. In First Options of Chicago, Inc. v. Kaplan, the Supreme Court unanimously held in 1995 that "[c]ourts should not assume that the parties agreed to arbitrate arbitrability unless there is 'clea[r] and unmistakabl[e]' evidence that they did so."35 This case thus established the rule for delegation of arbitrability issues in general.

Five years later, inStolt-Nielsen S.A. v. AnimalFeeds International Corp., the Court expressed some skepticism towards class arbitration, holding that an arbitration agreement that was "silent" as to class arbitration did not allow for it.36 In a 5-3 decision by Justice Alito, the Court reasoned that "class-action arbitration changes the nature of arbitration to such a degree that it cannot be presumed the parties consented to it by simply agreeing to submit their disputes to an arbitrator."37 The "differences between bilateral and class-action arbitration" were "too great for arbitrators to presume . . . that the parties' mere silence on the issue of class-action arbitration constitutes consent to resolve their disputes in class proceedings."38

In the 2013, the Supreme Court considered the interaction between class arbitration and delegation in Oxford Health Plans LLC v. Sutter.39 In that case, the Court unanimously held that an arbitrator may determine class arbitrability when "[t]he parties agreed that the arbitrator should decide whether their contract authorized class arbitration."40 This case thus "seemingly took a step back fromStolt-Nielsen" and its skepticism towards class arbitration.41 The Court held that an arbitrator's decision on the issue was controlling "as long as the arbitrator '(even arguably) interpreted the contract.'"42

But in 2019, the Court expressed renewed skepticism towards class arbitration in Lamps Plus, Inc. v. Varela.43 There, the Court held 5-4 that "[c]ourts may not infer from an ambiguous agreement that parties have consented to arbitrate on a classwide basis."44 Chief Justice Roberts authored the majority opinion, and Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan wrote four dissents. Since then, Justices Barrett and Jackson have replaced Justices Breyer and Ginsburg on the Court.

The interaction of this line of Supreme Court cases has worked itself out in the Circuit Courts to produce the circuit split described above. Based on this history, some commentators have suggested that the Supreme Court is likely to rule that "incorporation of the AAA rules is not 'clear and unmistakable' enough to delegate" to the arbitrator the authority to decide class arbitrability.45

The Multiple Arbitrators and the Four-Month Deadline

Apart from the class arbitrability issue, the parties' arbitration agreement contained provisions that "encouraged, or at least permitted, a veritable parade of arbitrations."46 One provision gave the arbitrator the "thesole and exclusive abilityto rule on all aspects of the arbitrator's appointment.''47 Another provided that "either party may directly appoint the single arbitrator" who "shall proceed to resolve the dispute.''48 The arbitrators construed the "single arbitrator" provision to mean that "multiple arbitrations could proceed simultaneously" because each arbitration was a different "dispute."49 The parties' agreement did not allow the court to "second-guess" the arbitrators' decision, "as long as the arbitrator's decision 'draws its essence' from the contract—even if [the court] disagree[s] with the arbitrator's interpretation.''50 Therefore, under the parties' agreement, the court was bound to defer to the arbitrators.51

Other provisions, too, contributed to the Bleak House "parade." The agreement stated: "[T]he arbitrator has exclusive authority to resolve all disputes and challenges to the formation and enforceability of this" agreement.52 If the arbitrator did not complete the arbitration within four months, "any party then may file another written demand for arbitration . . . with another" arbitrator.53 The final four arbitrators all agreed that this deadline was "unenforceable as unconscionable."54 The court refused to review this determination, following the parties' agreement.55 Under Supreme Court precedent, ''[t]he sole question for [this court] is whether the arbitrator[s] (even arguably) interpreted the parties' contract, not whether [they] got its meaning right or wrong.''56 The court therefore declined to "upend" the arbitrators' unconscionability finding.57

The clause delegating enforceability questions thus backfired here against the drafter in a way similar to the AAA Rule delegating questions of arbitrability, including class arbitrability. At least one scholar has suggested that the law should "distinguish[] between agreements to arbitrate a complaint and agreements to arbitrate the enforceability or scope of an arbitration provision" by treating delegation clauses "like weaker cousins of agreements to arbitrate the merits: terms that are presumptively valid but also laden with commonsense exceptions."58 Although such concerns have usually been expressed in the consumer and employment arbitration contexts, this case shows that even sophisticated parties like the law firm in Sullivan may find there is a drawback to such broad delegations of authority.

Conclusion

This case illustrates complications arising from the circuit split over whether incorporation of the AAA Rules serves to delegate class arbitrability issues to the arbitrator—or in this case, arbitrators. Although the arbitrators reached opposite conclusions on this issue, the court was bound by precedent not to second-guess them.

This case also stands as a reminder to those who draft arbitration agreements of what can go wrong when parties delegate to arbitrators issues which will thereafter be unreviewable by courts. The parties' agreement stated that arbitration must take place before a "single arbitrator" over "four months," but the arbitration took place before eleven arbitrators over five years.

Those drafting arbitration agreements ought to weigh carefully the pros and cons of extensive delegation of authority to arbitrators. Depending on the circuit, they should consider whether they want class arbitrability, in particular, to be decided by the arbitrators or by the courts.

