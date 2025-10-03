Robert Holup Shares Insights On How Volunteering Enriches Career And Community

Robert N. Holup, an associate in the Firm's Trusts & Estates and Litigation Groups, recently authored an article for the October 2025 issue of New Jersey Lawyer titled "From Courtroom to Community: Lessons Learned Outside the Law Office." Rob makes a compelling case for why busy attorneys should prioritize volunteering and pro bono work despite demanding schedules. He explains that community service provides significant personal benefits, including stress relief, renewed perspective, and enhanced emotional intelligence, while also building valuable professional skills like client communication and practical legal experience. "Volunteering shifts your focus from problems you are paid to solve to the challenges you choose to take on because they matter to you on a different level. In that shift, you rediscover the 'human' side of your skills: the listening ear, the empathetic response, the ability to find common ground across differences."

Drawing from his extensive volunteer work with the New Jersey State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division, he demonstrates how even small time commitments can create meaningful impact for both the community and the lawyer's career development. "Perhaps the most surprising benefit? Volunteering often gives more than it takes. You might show up intending to help someone else, only to leave with a fresh perspective, new connections, and the kind of energy that carries over into your work and personal life."

The article concludes with practical resources and organizations for New Jersey attorneys looking to get involved in legal and non-legal volunteer opportunities.

