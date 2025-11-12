Negating Former Employees' Confidential Witness Testimony

In an article published in Bloomberg Law, Partners Jessica Lewis and Chris Johnstone discuss common pitfalls and challenges associated with confidential witness testimony in securities class action cases. They offer proactive strategies for reducing risk, including training personnel on how to respond to investigators, methods for preserving records and how to effectively challenge confidential witness statements.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law, 6 November 2025

