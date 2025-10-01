Florida Court Finds No Standing For "Disappointed" Consumers In Class Action Lawsuit Concerning Halloween-Themed Candies

Duane Morris Takeaways: On September 19, 2025, in Vidal, et al. v. The Hershey Co., No. 24-CV-60831, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184308 (S.D. Fla. Sept. 19, 2025), Judge Melissa Damian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed a class action complaint alleging violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act for deceptive candy packing. The Court held the plaintiff-consumers failed to plausibly allege an economic injury, and therefore, lacked Article III standing. Plaintiffs' allegations that they were "disappointed" with the lack of carved designs on Halloween-themed candy and blanket assertions that they "paid a premium" was not enough to sustain an economic injury.

The decision illustrates that conclusory statements, without an economic injury, are not enough to confer Article III standing. Though the ruling demonstrates "spooky" claims for deceptive labeling and deceptive advertising can support a potential class action, the Plaintiffs here could not show they sustained an economic injury.

Case Background

Plaintiffs Nathan Vidal and Eduardo Granados, on behalf of themselves and a putative class of consumers, filed a class action complaint against The Hershey Company ("Hershey"). Plaintiffs alleged they purchased certain decorative Reese's products in Florida and that these products "misled" them in violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Id. at *4

Plaintiffs asserted they would not have purchased Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins and Reese's White Pumpkins had they known that the products did not contain detailed carvings of eyes and a mouth as pictured on the packaging. Id. at *3-4. Plaintiffs maintained "Hershey [] deceived reasonable consumers ... into believing the [p]roducts were something that they were not." Id. at *5. In true Halloween horror story fashion, Plaintiffs claimed that without the carvings and designs the products were "worthless" and that they would not have purchased them. Id. at *14.

Hershey moved to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction or, in the alternative, for failure to state a claim, Hersey also moved to strike Plaintiffs' class action allegations. Id. at *4.

Hershey primarily argued Plaintiffs lacked standing because "they suffered no injury-in-fact." Id. at *6. Hershey maintained Plaintiffs lacked standing because they only alleged an economic injury. Hershey however contended Plaintiffs did not suffer an economic injury because they still received "delicious Reese's candy." Id. Even still, Hershey countered that most of the at-issue products, contained "DECORATING SUGGESTION" disclaimers and both carved and uncarved images. Id. at * 7. Hershey similarly highlighted that Plaintiffs did not allege the products were defective, inedible, did not meet taste/flavor expectations, or that they lost any economic value without the decorative carvings. Id. at *14.

While Hershey's motion was pending, Plaintiffs moved for class certification arguing they satisfied all the requirements under Rule 23 to certify a class of consumers who purchased any of the at-issue Reese's products "based on a false and deceptive representation of an artistic carving" on the products packaging. Id. at *5.

The Court's Decision

The Court dismissed Plaintiffs' complaint because they did not allege a concrete economic injury and therefore lacked standing to pursue their personal claims and class claims.

In dismissing Plaintiffs' complaint, the Court reasoned the Eleventh Circuit's analysis of standing emphasizes that "[e]conomic injuries are the 'epitome' of concrete injuries," and that such an economic injury can be the "result of a deceptive or unfair practice" where an individual is "deprived of the benefit of her bargain." Id. at *15. In analyzing the benefit of the bargain a plaintiff's damages are calculated based on "the difference in the market value of the product or service in the condition in which it was delivered and its market value in the condition in which it should have been delivered according to the contract of the parties." Debernardis v. IQ Formulations, LLC, 942 F.3d 1076, 1084 (11th Cir. 2019) (citing Carriuolo v. Gen. Motors Co., 823 F.3d 977, 986-87 (11th Cir. 2016)).

The Court relied on two analogous cases in considering Plaintiffs' economic injury assertions. The first case concerned "honey-lemon cough drops" that "soothe[] sore throats" and based on those representations the "plaintiff believed that the cough drops contained lemon ingredients and were capable of soothing bronchial passages." Id. at *17-18 (citing Valiente v. Publix Super Markets, Inc., 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 91089 (S.D. Fla. May 24, 2023)). The Court in Valiente held plaintiff failed to allege an economic injury because the plaintiff did not allege the cough drops were defective, did not work as advertised, or were otherwise so flawed to render them worthless. Id. at *18.

The second case concerned plaintiffs who alleged they "paid a premium price" for "protein-infused brownies" that contained less than the advertised protein content. Id. at *18 (citing Melancon v. Alpha Prime Supps, LLC, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 21114 (S.D. Fla. Jan. 13, 2025). The Court in Melancon held plaintiffs failed to allege they suffered an economic injury for the same reasons as Valiente and also failed to identify any competing products for the Court to plausibly conclude that plaintiffs suffered a concrete injury in fact. Id.

Based on these cases, the Court agreed that "Plaintiffs here fail to allege Reese's Products they purchased were defective or worthless." Id. The Court explained "[p]ut simply, Plaintiffs do not allege that the products were unfit for consumption, did not taste as Plaintiffs expected, or otherwise were so flawed as to render them worthless." Id. a

The Court reasoned Plaintiffs' disappointment and conclusory allegations as to why they were deprived of the benefit of their bargain merely reflected their subjective, personal expectations of how the candies would or should have looked when unpackaged. Id. The Court held Plaintiffs' failure to tie the value of the candies to their purported misrepresentation theory did not plausibly allege a concrete economic injury for purposes of Article III standing. Id. at *19. Further, the Court reasoned Plaintiffs made no allegations that would allow any measurement of "the difference between the value of the Reese's Products with or without the decorative carvings." Id.

The Court also determined Plaintiffs' "[c]omplaint contain[ed] nothing more than allegations of Plaintiff's subjective belief that they paid a price premium" and these blanket allegations were not enough to allege a concrete injury. Id. at *19-20.

Accordingly, the Court dismissed Plaintiffs' complaint finding "Plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert a claim for relief" individually or on behalf of a purported class. Id. at *20. The Court dismissed Plaintiffs' complaint without prejudice preserving Plaintiffs' ability to move for leave to amend within 15 days from the date of the Court's Order. Id. at *23.

Implications For Companies

Companies faced with consumer fraud class action lawsuits alleging theories of false advertising and deceptive practices related to their products must consider standing at the outset of any litigation.

Vidal illustrates the importance of analyzing Article III standing issues in every lawsuit. The Vidal Plaintiffs did not allege a sufficient economic injury based on their personal expectations of how Halloween-themed candies should have looked and did not allege the candies were defective, flawed, or reduced the actual value of the product. Accordingly, the Court subjected their claims to dismissal.

Companies should not treat defective or false advertising product class action claims lightly, and if faced with such a lawsuit, Companies must consider all available defenses.