Expansion Of Harris County District Courts

On September 18, 2025, the District Courts of Harris County announced a major development: the addition of five new district courts within Harris County. This long-awaited expansion comes amid a period of momentous change and modernization within the broader Texas court system. In recent years, Texas has experienced explosive growth in population, a surge in business investment, and extensive infrastructure development. These trends have placed unprecedented demands on the state's judicial resources and highlighted the need for a more robust, responsive court system.

In 2024, Texas introduced a new wave of specialized business courts designed to handle complex commercial disputes, marking a transformative step in the judiciary's evolution. Now, thanks to recent legislation, civil district courts are also receiving a substantial boost in their capabilities, positioning them to better meet the needs of residents and businesses alike. Here is what you need to know about these five new courts.

Background

Between 2010 and 2022, Harris County's population grew by 16.4 percent. This population boom has placed significant strain on the county's judicial resources. From 2013 to 2024, the Civil District Courts has nearly doubled its caseload – from under 40,000 cases on file in 2013, to over 77,000 in 2024. Moreover, the backlog of cases over 36 months old has quadrupled within this same period. This drastic increase in caseload translates to lengthier wait times for case resolutions, ballooning legal costs, and prolonged uncertainty for petitioners and respondents alike.

Accordingly, in February 2025, the Harris County District Courts called upon the Texas Legislature to address the problem by creating new district courts. The Legislature responded swiftly with a bill, SB 2878, which provides for the creation of five new district courts in Harris County. Each of these newly established courts has been directed to give precedence to civil matters, as part of a comprehensive strategy to respond effectively to the growing demands placed upon the civil court system.

Implementation

This initiative will roll out in two phases: The 513th, 514th, and 515th Judicial Districts go into effect October 1, 2025, while the 516th and 517th Judicial Districts are slated to open their doors on October 1, 2026.

Judicial Appointments

Under Texas Government Code § 24.026, the Governor appoints judges to vacancies in new district courts until the next state General Election. The Governor's office has yet to announce the judicial appointments for the new district courts.

Why This Matters

The establishment of the five new courts will boost civil district court capacity by 20 percent and bring the judicial system in line with the county's population boom. Currently, each Harris County District Court judge is doing the workload of 1.67 judges. This expansion will allow each court to take on proportionately fewer cases, thereby resulting in a more optimized and efficient judicial process; improve business opportunities in Harris County by enabling the speedier resolution of business disputes; and ultimately strengthen the community's trust in the legal system by reducing the wait times for case adjudication.

Looking Ahead

This development aligns with the State's recent adoption of the Texas Business Courts system. Given that specific categories of commercial cases are already being directed to Business Courts, businesses can expect matters remaining under the traditional district court docket to move more swiftly. The State's strategy represents a step toward establishing Harris County as a more business- and investment-friendly hub.

Gamliel Yerushalmi, a law clerk at Baker Botts, assisted in the preparation of this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.