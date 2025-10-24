Pro Bono Week Podcast – Advocacy Across Borders: A Hague Convention Success Story

Associate Kim Rivera joins Pro Bono Committee Member Dave Haase to share the story of a high-stakes pro bono case involving an international custody dispute under the Hague Convention. After an initial loss at trial, Kim's advocacy led to a successful appeal, allowing her client's children to remain safely in the U.S. The episode highlights the impact of pro bono work and the importance of legal representation for those in need.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is proud to highlight the outstanding pro bono efforts of our attorneys and professional staff. Through dedicated service to organizations in their communities, our firm continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to making a meaningful difference.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.