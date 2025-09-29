The Mumbai Centre For International Arbitration: 10 Years Of Accomplishments And Future Objectives (Podcast)

Episode Summary

On this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, Neeti Sachdeva, registrar and secretary general of the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA), joins J.P. Duffy about MCIA and its tenth anniversary. Neeti shares insights about the institution's rapid growth, key milestones and pioneering reforms that have elevated institutional arbitration in India. From record case statistics and court trust to new procedural rules and global ambitions, the discussion highlights MCIA's influence on speeding up arbitration in India, more transparent and internationally competitive.

Episode Highlights

[3:53] MCIA's Rapid Growth and Credibility:J.P. and Neeti outline how MCIA grown since its 2016 launch, with a 48 percent caseload increase in 2023 and 91 percent of cases completed within India's 18-month deadline. MCIA's strong enforcement record and awards upheld across jurisdictions make MCIA a highly regarded venue for arbitration.

[6:55] Rising International Participation:Although most matters remain domestic, approximately 18 percent now involve international parties, with recent cases featuring China, Germany and the British Virgin Islands.

[9:33] Strengthening Ties With Indian Courts:MCIA's neutrality have resulted in unprecedented court referrals, including 12 matters from the Bombay High Court in just six months of 2025. Regular engagement through events like India ADR Week has built judiciary trust in MCIA-administered procedures and emergency orders.

[19:55] New Rules for Efficiency and Transparency:The 2025 "third edition" of MCIA Rules introduces joinder of parties, early dismissal and summary procedures, third-party funding provisions and the publication of redacted awards. These changes aim to streamline proceedings while enhancing openness and fostering a broader pool of arbitrators.

[28:34] Future Vision and Milestones Ahead:Neeti highlights the achievements she is most proud of — court trust and inclusive arbitrator appointments—and shares her ambitions to convert more ad hoc arbitrations into institutional ones. She envisions MCIA becoming the natural choice not only for Indian disputes but also for international cases, while maintaining its hallmark efficiency and timely awards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.