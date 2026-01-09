ARTICLE
9 January 2026

VIDEO: Introducing The Duane Morris Class Action Review – 2026

Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

The Duane Morris Class Action Review serves as a desk reference on all things class action. General editor Jerry Maatman discusses the origins of the Review and the scope of the findings in the 2026 edition.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gerald Maatman, Jr. and Jennifer A. Riley
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Jennifer A. Riley
