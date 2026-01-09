VIDEO: Introducing The Duane Morris Class Action Review – 2026

Gerald Maatman, Jr.’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
- in United States
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)
The Duane Morris Class Action Review serves as a desk reference on all things class action. General editor Jerry Maatman discusses the origins of the Review and the scope of the findings in the 2026 edition.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.