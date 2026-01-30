Announcing The Duane Morris EEOC And Government Enforcement Litigation Review – 2026!

Duane Morris Takeaways:Given the importance of compliance with workplace anti-discrimination laws for our clients, we are pleased to present the fourth annual edition of the Duane MorrisEEOC And Government Enforcement Litigation Review – 2026. The EEOC And Government Enforcement Litigation Review – 2026 analyzes the EEOC's and U.S. Department of Labor enforcement lawsuit filings in 2025 and the significant legal decisions and trends impacting this litigation for 2026.

Clickhereto bookmark or download a copy of the EEOC And Government Enforcement Litigation Review – 2026 e-book.

The Review explains the impact of the EEOC's six enforcement priorities as outlined in its Strategic Enforcement Plan on employers' business planning and how the direction of the Commission's Plan should influence key employer decisions. The Review also contains a compilation of significant rulings decided in 2025 that impacted government-initiated litigation and a list of the most significant settlements in 2025.

We hope readers will enjoy this new publication. We will continue to update blog readers on any important EEOC developments and look forward to sharing further thoughts and analysis in 2026!



Stay tuned for key EEOC and government-enforcement related analysis on the Class Action Weekly Wire Podcast.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.