Federal Jury Finds For Actava TV On Malicious Prosecution And Tortious Interference Claims In Channel One Russia Worldwide Case

DOAR supported Foley Hoag in the Channel One Russia Worldwide Case, which resulted in a $4.5M jury verdict after a complex SDNY trial.

Following a one-week jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, a federal jury returned a verdict in favor of Actava TV, Inc. in the Channel One Russia Worldwide case against Joint Stock Company "Channel One Russia Worldwide" and co-defendant Katrina. The jury found the defendants liable for malicious prosecution and tortious interference, awarding Actava TV $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages, for a total verdict of $4.5 million.

The case involved complex factual and procedural issues, including extensive Russian-language evidence and interpretation, as well as a significant volume of documentary and electronic data. DOAR was retained by the trial team at Foley Hoag to develop the visual strategy, design and produce demonstratives, and support evidence presentation throughout trial, including the creation of a timeline that served as a central anchor during summations, while managing demanding technical and language interpretation-related challenges under aggressive trial deadlines.

