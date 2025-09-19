ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Ohio Foreign National Restriction Remains In Force After Sixth Circuit Ruling; Federal PACs' Non-Federal Activity Negatively Affected

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
Ohio's ban on political spending from lawful permanent residents remains in force following a September 16 ruling by a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals...
United States Ohio Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
D. Mark Renaud and Andrew G. Woodson

Ohio's ban on political spending from lawful permanent residents remains in force following a September 16 ruling by a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The decision dissolved an earlier injunction (that was already temporarily stayed) against Ohio's 2024 law prohibiting contributions in Ohio state and local elections from lawful permanent residents (known colloquially as holders of valid "green cards"). The appellate court remanded the case back to the district court for further proceedings.

Since Ohio law differs from federal campaign finance law, which permits contributions from lawful permanent residents, this development puts federal PACs in a continuing quandary with respect to non-federal activity in Ohio. Although there can be further developments on remand, given the Sixth Circuit's opinion, it is less likely that courts will provide judicial relief. As a result, statutory change must come from the Ohio legislature. There, the issue can be resolved if (1) the statute is amended to delete the lawful permanent resident restriction, or (2) the statute is amended to limit this particular restriction to ballot measure activity.

Jurisdiction for the law lies with the Ohio Attorney General; the Ohio Elections Commission lacks jurisdiction. To date, we have seen no compliance advice or instructions from the Attorney General's office with respect to this prohibition and federal PACs participating in Ohio non-federal elections.

Important note: This development and the underlying law do not affect the ability of federal PACs to contribute to federal candidates or federal committees located in Ohio.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of D. Mark Renaud
D. Mark Renaud
Photo of Andrew G. Woodson
Andrew G. Woodson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More