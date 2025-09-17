In That Case: United States v. Skrmetti (Video)

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its
third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued
by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, host Felicia Ellsworth
speaks with WilmerHale Partner Andrew Rhys Davies and Senior
Attorney for the ACLU's National LGBTQ and HIV projects Josh
Block about United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers whether a
Tennessee state law banning gender-affirming medical care for
transgender youth violates the Constitution's Equal
Protection Clause.
Davies and Block unpack the legal reasoning behind the Supreme
Court's 6–3 ruling, including the international context
highlighted in WilmerHale's amicus brief. Block also reflects
on the decision's potential impact on future civil rights
litigation and its immediate consequences for the transgender
community and access to gender-affirming healthcare.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.