In That Case: United States v. Skrmetti (Video)

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court.

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, host Felicia Ellsworth speaks with WilmerHale Partner Andrew Rhys Davies and Senior Attorney for the ACLU's National LGBTQ and HIV projects Josh Block about United States v. Skrmetti. The case considers whether a Tennessee state law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth violates the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

Davies and Block unpack the legal reasoning behind the Supreme Court's 6–3 ruling, including the international context highlighted in WilmerHale's amicus brief. Block also reflects on the decision's potential impact on future civil rights litigation and its immediate consequences for the transgender community and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

