Is Arbitration Always The Answer? A Guide To Global (And China) Dispute Risks

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

Article Insights

Daniel Harris’s articles from Harris Sliwoski are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Media & Information industries Harris Sliwoski are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)

Why International Arbitration Is the Cornerstone of Modern Global Risk Management

The Global Business Reality: Cross-Border Disputes Destroy Deals

Imagine a multinational manufacturer that spends almost five years caught in a foreign court system trying to recover a 2.5 million-dollar debt. By the time the case has crawled through local procedure and appeals, the company has spent close to a million dollars on legal fees. Even after a favorable judgment, it still has to begin enforcement proceedings in another jurisdiction, and even then, success is far from guaranteed.

This is not unusual. It is a predictable risk when companies rely on foreign courts to resolve international commercial disputes. The choice of dispute resolution mechanism can determine whether a company survives a dispute or bleeds out in the process.

International arbitration has become central to global dispute strategy because it offers something foreign litigation rarely provides: realistic, practical, globally recognized enforceability.

Why International Arbitration Has Become the Default in Global Commerce

Businesses did not migrate to international arbitration because it sounded modern or efficient. They moved toward it because national court systems are generally not designed to accommodate the enforcement needs of cross-border contracts.

Arbitration solves a basic problem. It provides a dispute resolution mechanism that can generate a decision capable of being enforced in multiple countries without relitigating the case everywhere.

Enforceability Is the Decisive Advantage

Under the New York Convention, arbitral awards are enforceable in more than one hundred forty-five countries, subject only to narrow defenses. No equivalent regime exists for court judgments. When a counterparty has assets scattered across multiple jurisdictions, relying on a domestic judgment is a gamble. An international arbitration award is more likely to follow the money.

Neutrality Matters More Than Companies Admit

Few sophisticated businesses are comfortable litigating in the other party's home courts. Arbitration allows the parties to choose a neutral seat, neutral rules, and neutral decision-makers. The process also often provides greater privacy than litigation, keeping commercially sensitive disputes out of public court records. Combined, these factors reduce home court bias and limit the influence of local political or regulatory forces on case outcomes.

Procedural Flexibility Avoids Foreign Court Pitfalls

Arbitration procedures are streamlined and internationally familiar. They help avoid the traps and unpredictability of unfamiliar local court systems. The parties can work within a structure that accommodates different legal traditions and adapt the procedure to what matters most for the business. That includes tailoring disclosure, which is often far more limited than common law discovery, setting realistic timelines, and choosing whether hearings are necessary.

Arbitrator Expertise Can Change Outcomes

In industries such as energy, construction, manufacturing, high-tech, commodities, and intellectual property, disputes often turn on technical or industry-specific issues. Arbitration allows parties to select decision-makers who understand the commercial context. This reduces the risk that crucial decisions will be made by generalist judges with no exposure to the industry at issue.

Arbitration Is Powerful, But It Is NOT a Universal Solution

Though arbitration solves problems that litigation cannot, it also introduces unique costs and risks. Companies that treat it as an all-purpose tool often discover its weaknesses too late. One of the main issues is that lawyers less familiar with international transactions tend to choose it as the default, despite there being clear times when litigation is the better choice

Cost Can Escalate, But It Can Be Managed

International arbitration can be expensive. Three-member tribunals, multiple hearings, translation, and specialist counsel all contribute to significant costs. These costs can be reduced through strategic drafting. For lower value disputes, a sole arbitrator may be appropriate. Parties can choose institutions where arbitrator fees are time-based rather than value-based, and they can agree in advance on narrower procedures or reasonable fee caps. These choices should be built into the contract, not debated for the first time after the dispute begins.

Multi-Party and Multi-Contract Disputes Require Deliberate Drafting

Arbitrators generally cannot force third parties into the process without their consent. In complex deals involving supply chains, joint ventures, or layered agreements, this becomes a real problem. If each agreement contains a slightly different arbitration clause, or if joinder and consolidation are not addressed at all, a single dispute can fracture into multiple, conflicting proceedings.

The solution lies in careful drafting. Parties should consider multi-party arbitration agreements, joinder language, consolidation provisions, and umbrella dispute resolution agreements that sit above the individual contracts. If these structures are not created at the outset, they rarely can be added later.

Limited Appeal Means the Award Is Usually Final

Finality is one of arbitration's greatest advantages and one of its biggest drawbacks. A well-reasoned award ends the dispute efficiently, but a poorly reasoned award is usually the end of the road. Courts at the seat of arbitration typically allow challenges only for procedural irregularity or jurisdictional defects. Companies that prefer multiple appellate layers should not expect arbitration to provide them.

The China Question: When Arbitration Stops Being the Best Tool

Companies dealing with Chinese manufacturers or other Asian counterparties often assume arbitration is always safer than litigation. That assumption is not always true. For certain China-focused disputes, particularly involving intellectual property violations, trade secret misuse, molds or tooling misuse, and unauthorized manufacturing, litigating directly in a Chinese court can sometimes be more effective.

Chinese courts are relatively fast and inexpensive. They can issue urgent injunctions, freeze assets, and impose administrative or criminal penalties. International arbitration tribunals cannot do any of these things. When the primary risk is ongoing infringement or manufacturing misconduct, these enforcement tools can matter more than a future arbitration award.

Chinese Courts Offer Critical Urgent Relief

China's court system can grant interim measures quickly. Asset freezes, evidence preservation orders, and cease-and-desist style injunctions can be available in a matter of days. Even when parties choose arbitration, obtaining emergency relief in China usually requires going through the Chinese courts anyway. This often makes a Chinese court clause the more practical option when immediate action may be required.

Chinese courts also interpret arbitration clauses strictly. If the clause is vague, inconsistent, or missing key elements such as the arbitration institution, language, or number of arbitrators, a Chinese court may refuse to enforce it. Once that happens, the parties often end up litigating in the defendant's home court.

This strictness explains why so many companies find themselves trapped by flawed arbitration clauses in China-related manufacturing contracts. These clauses often require prolonged negotiation periods, vague mediation steps, three arbitrators by default, and proceedings in China in Chinese. Others specify non-existent arbitral bodies or jurisdictions that cannot legally hear the case. Many of these clauses are drafted to discourage foreign companies from ever initiating dispute resolution.

For many years, Hong Kong arbitration was seen as a near-ideal mechanism for China-related disputes. That is no longer the case. Political changes have eroded confidence in Hong Kong's neutrality, and Chinese parties increasingly challenge Hong Kong awards in mainland courts. Singapore has become a more common alternative, especially given its strong legal framework, experienced arbitration community, and its status as a leading enforcement jurisdiction for mainland awards. Costs, however, can be substantial.

If fast, local enforcement is likely to be needed inside China, or if the core risk in a deal is manufacturing misconduct rather than nonpayment, a Chinese court clause can sometimes provide more practical protection. The decision to use a Chinese court clause must be made with the understanding that the process is final, and that the company must have a trusted Chinese legal team and sufficient presence to navigate the system effectively.

The Business Takeaway

International arbitration offers major advantages for cross-border disputes: global enforceability, neutral decision-making, and access to arbitrators with industry expertise. These strengths explain why it has become the default dispute resolution mechanism for serious international contracts.

At the same time, arbitration is only as effective as the clause that creates it. When dispute resolution provisions are copied from old templates, filled with vague mediation steps, or drafted without understanding the parties, the contract, and the likely disputes, the clause becomes a liability rather than an asset. When drafted deliberately, with cost, multi-party dynamics, China considerations, seat, language, and enforcement in mind, arbitration becomes one of the most effective pieces of proactive risk management infrastructure in your international contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.