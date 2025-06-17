Illinois Federal Court Certifies Interlocutory Appeal To Seventh Circuit On The Retroactivity Of The Amended BIPA

Duane Morris Takeaways: On June 10, 2025,inClay v. Union Pac. R.R. Co, No. 24-CV-4194, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 108672 (N.D. Ill. June 10, 2025), Judge Georgia N. Alexakis of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois certified for interlocutory appeal her decision denying Union Pacific's motion for partial summary judgment after concluding the 2024 amendment to the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (the "BIPA") was not retroactive. In 10 days from entry of Judge Alexakis' Order, Union Pacific may request the Seventh Circuit's review of the certified question of whether the 2024 amendment to the BIPA applies retroactively. This would be a key issue of significant importance to all companies facing BIPA class actions.

Case Background

Plaintiff Reginald Clay is a truck driver that visited Union Pacific's facilities. He alleges Union Pacific required him to register his fingerprint information and scan his fingerprints upon entering and exiting those facilities. Id. at *2-3. Clay also alleges Union Pacific did not "disclose what was done with his [fingerprint] information or how it would be stored." Id. at *3. On April 16, 2024, Clay sued Union Pacific under the BIPA.

In August 2024, the Illinois legislature amended the BIPA to "clarify that when an entity subject to the [BIPA] 'in more than one instance, collects, captures, purchases, receives through trade, or otherwise obtains the same biometric identifier or biometric information from the same person using the same method of collection,' in violation of the [BIPA], the entity 'has committed a single violation ... for which the aggrieved person is entitled to, at most, one recovery.'" Id. (quoting 740 ILCS 14/20(b), (c), as amended by SB 2979, Public Act 103-0769.)

On November 4, 2024, Union Pacific moved for partial summary judgment and argued "under the 2024 BIPA amendment Clay was now entitled to recover for at most a single BIPA violation rather than the 'per-scan'" violation under Cothron v. White Castle Sys., Inc., 2023 IL 128004, ¶ 24. Id. at *3-4. On April 10, 2025, the Court concluded that "the BIPA amendment was substantive rather than procedural" and therefore the BIPA amendment "was not retroactive under Illinois law, and thus did not apply to Clay's claim." Id. at *4.

Union Pacific requested certification of the Court's order for interlocutory appeal. Clay opposed the request.

The Court's Order

On June 10, 2025, the Court certified Union Pacific's request for an interlocutory appeal of the order denying Union Pacific's partial motion for summary judgment. Id. at *7.

The Court determined Union Pacific satisfied the four statutory criteria under 28 U.S.C. § 1292 (b)that: "there must be a question of law, it must be controlling, it must be contestable, and its resolution must promise to speed up the litigation." Id. at *1-2. In addition, the Court found Union Pacific satisfied the Seventh Circuit's fifth "non-statutory requirement: [that] the petition must be filed in the district court within a reasonable time after the order sought to be appealed." Id. at *2.

The Court reasoned whether the 2024 amendment to the BIPA is retroactive is "undoubtedly 'a question of the meaning of a statutory or constitutional provision," the Amended BIPA "presents 'an abstract issue of law . . . suitable for determination by an appellate court without a trial record," and that the question of BIPA retroactivity "is quite likely to affect the further course of litigation." Id. at *4. As Union Pacific argued, and as the District Court agreed, if the "Seventh Circuit were to conclude that Clay was entitled to only one recovery... [that] certainty about the retroactivity of the 2024 amendment would 'materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation." Id. at *5.

The Court reasoned Union Pacific's motion was timely because the Court "did not consider 28 days to be unreasonable in preparing a motion to certify for interlocutory appeal a novel question of state law, especially when Clay points to no prejudice he suffers as a result." Id. at *6.

The Court also opined that while "the Court shares Clay's view that its April 10 order was 'correctly reasoned,'[], its confidence does not mean that BIPA retroactivity is not 'contestable' within the meaning of § 1292." Id. In addition, the Court relied on the overwhelming decisions of judges within the Northern District of Illinois and Illinois state court finding the "BIPA amendment does not apply retroactively to pending cases, [], so no current dispute exists among the courts." Id. at *6-7. But that the consensus of these decisions "does not mean there is 'no substantial ground for difference of opinion' about retroactivity." Id. at *7.

The Court concluded that though its "confidence in its earlier decision" in Schwartz v. Supply, Inc., 23-CV-14319, (N.D. Ill. Nov. 22, 2024) (finding 2024 BIPA amendment not retroactive to pending cases) is not changed that it acknowledges "the novelty and complexity of the legal issue" of retroactivity. Accordingly, the Court found Union Pacific meet all four statutory requirements and the Seventh Circuits' timeliness requirement and certified Union Pacific's interlocutory appeal.

Implications For Companies

The ruling in Clay sparks newfound hope on the hotly contested issue of retroactivity of the 2024 amendment to the BIPA. Judge Alexakis' well-reasoned decision allows Union Pacific 10 days from the Court's order to request the Seventh Circuit's interlocutory review of the certified question.

Should the Seventh Circuit grant Union Pacific's pending request, then the BIPA's "per-scan" damages for pre-amendment BIPA litigation will receive further consideration. However, even if the Seventh Circuit grants the request, there is always a possibility the Seventh Circuit certifies the question to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Until then, the deluge of decisions referenced in Clay denying retroactivity remain in effect. Companies met with BIPA litigation must monitor Clay as it progresses through interlocutory review.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.