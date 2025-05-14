ARTICLE
14 May 2025

CHNV Parole Pause, Continued: Mass Terminations Still Blocked, But SCOTUS Appeal Looms

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
In the ongoing narrative of the Trump administration's attempt to repeal the Humanitarian Parole program for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV), on Monday, May 5th, the US Court of Appeals...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Dawn Lurie,Owen Wolfe, and Alexander Madrak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the ongoing narrative of the Trump administration's attempt to repeal the Humanitarian Parole program for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV), on Monday, May 5th, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit denied the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) motion for a stay pending appeal. Practically speaking, this means the case is going to proceed to a briefing on the merits in the First Circuit. On Thursday, May 8th, DHS filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), seeking a stay from that Court instead, as the administration has done in other cases including the birthright citizenship case. SCOTUS could grant a stay, deny a stay, or hold an argument on the stay request – the latter being highly unusual, but again similar to what's occurring in the birthright citizenship case. Regardless of what SCOTUS does or does not do, however, the merits of the case still have to be briefed and decided in the First Circuit.

As discussed in our prior blog on the matter, unless and until the district court's ruling is stayed or reversed, the duration of a CHNV beneficiary's parole and any associated employment authorization will revert to the terms previously granted by the government. For example, although the parole terms vary, an individual who received a two-year parole on December 31, 2023, would be able to remain in the United States legally until December 31, 2025, rather than until April 24, 2025, as directed by the current presidential administration. Given the uncertainty and complexity, some employers are taking proactive steps to review their workforce, identify possible CHNV parolees, and reverify work authorization where appropriate. These efforts aim to ensure operational continuity and legal compliance, though they may be challenging to execute.

In this rapidly evolving landscape, employers should continue to monitor developments closely, consult legal counsel as needed, and maintain flexibility in responding to changing guidance. Seyfarth will continue to monitor this litigation and provide updates as information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Lurie
Dawn Lurie
Photo of Owen Wolfe
Owen Wolfe
Photo of Alexander Madrak
Alexander Madrak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More