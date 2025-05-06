Introducing The Duane Morris EEOC Litigation Review – 2025

Duane Morris Takeaways: Given the importance of compliance with workplace anti-discrimination laws for our clients, we are pleased to present the third annual edition of the Duane Morris EEOC Litigation Review – 2025. The EEOC Litigation Review – 2025 analyzes the EEOC's enforcement lawsuit filings in 2024 and the significant legal decisions and trends impacting EEOC litigation for 2025. We hope that employers will benefit from this deep dive into how the EEOC's priorities reveal themselves through litigation. Click here to download a copy of the EEOC Litigation Review – 2025 eBook.

The Review explains the impact of the EEOC's six enforcement priorities as outlined in its Strategic Enforcement Plan on employers' business planning and how the direction of the Commission's Plan should influence key employer decisions. In its annual performance report for FY 2024, the EEOC touted a record $700 million in monetary recoveries for workers through litigation and administrative avenues. Moving into FY 2025 with a $33.22 million budget increase for the EEOC and significant changes implemented by the Trump administration, employers' compliance with federal workplace laws and agency guidance remains a corporate imperative.

The Review also contains a compilation of significant rulings decided in 2024 that impacted EEOC-initiated litigation and a list of the most significant settlements in EEOC cases in 2024.

We hope readers will enjoy this new publication. We will continue to update blog readers on any important EEOC developments, and look forward to sharing further thoughts and analysis in 2024!



Mark your calendars for our biannual webinar analyzing the latest EEOC developments on Monday, May 5, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central. Reserve your virtual seat for the program here. Join Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman, Jennifer Riley, Alex Karasik and Greg Tsonis for a live panel discussion analyzing the latest impact of the dramatic changes at the EEOC, including its new strategic priorities and the array of EEOC lawsuits filed in the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Our panel will empower corporate counsel, human resource professionals and business leaders with key insights into the EEOC's latest enforcement initiatives and strategies designed to minimize the risk of drawing the agency's scrutiny in what projects to be a transformative year for the Commission.

Stay tuned for key EEOC-related analysis on the Class Action Weekly Wire Podcast.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.