11 March 2025

Unfair Competition Defense Podcast Episode 16: An Increased Interest In Credit Card Surcharges

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ed Chansky,Adil M. Khan, and Gregory A. Nylen

GT Shareholder Ed Chansky joins Greg Nylen to explore the evolving landscape of credit card surcharges in the U.S. From state-level quirks and disclosure requirements to recent regulatory developments, this episode delves into the legal complexities surrounding merchants' ability to pass credit card processing fees onto consumers.

Ed Chansky
Adil M. Khan
Gregory A. Nylen
