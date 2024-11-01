ARTICLE
1 November 2024

FTC Appealing Non-Competition Ruling

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Authors

The FTC is appealing the August 20th ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that vacated - on a nationwide basis - the FTC's regulation that banned non-competition agreements. How this plays out will have a significant effect on the ability to utilize the fair market value of non-competition agreements as part of Internal Revenue Code Section 280G calculations for golden parachute payments.

The Federal Trade Commission is appealing a Texas federal judge's ruling that blocked its near-total ban on worker noncompete agreements, continuing what's become a bitter fight over the regulation. The FTC filed a notice of appeal Friday that it would take the case to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

news.bloomberglaw.com/...

Authors
Phil Antoon
