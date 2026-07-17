Covering All The Bases: A Look At MLB’s Trademarks

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby took place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The on-field events of the game naturally commanded the most attention, leaving the visual branding of the game to generally go unnoticed. However, from the participating teams to the All-Star Game itself, every logo associated with the game is uniquely designed for the occasion and protected under trademark law.

Big League Marks

The All-Star Game itself features a special trademark that includes the main MLB logo, stylized text of the name of the game and the location, as well as a graphic featuring some stylized elements emphasizing the location. Below are examples of the registrations for the 1991 logo, when the game was in Toronto, and the 1992 logo, when the game was in San Diego.

This year’s All-Star game featured a special Liberty Bell graphic behind the text, as the game was in Philadelphia.

For many years, the ALL-STAR GAME wordmark alternated between a hyphen, a bullet, or the MLB logo as the separator between "All" and "Star." Since 1992, every MLB All-Star Game logo has featured a star, or asterisk, separating the two words. That logo is not only displayed during the TV broadcast, but also put on T-shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

This type of trademark protection was not always so prevalent for MLB. When the All-Star Game started back in 1933, there was no trademark protection or merchandising, though that game did feature Babe Ruth hitting the first ever All-Star Game home run. Of course, the MLB logo as known today would not exist for another 35 years and has been only lightly iterated on since then. Compare a version from 2001, on the left, to one from 2021 on the right.

A Wealth of Trademarks

MLB also has a number of trademarks on words and phrases associated with the sport. For example, the acronyms AL and NL, for the American League and National League, are registered alongside special logos for each division of those leagues.

Even terms like “NLCS,” for National League Championship Series (the semifinals of the MLB playoffs), as well as classic baseball phrases like “TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME,” “WHAT A GAME,” “QUICK PITCH,” and “SPRING TRAINING” are protected by trademark registrations. However, recently the USPTO has pushed back against similar wordmarks to these.

MLB Struck Out Swinging?

MLB was issued a Final Rejection from the USPTO on a trademark application for the mark “PLAY BALL” in late June 2026. The mark was intended for use on clothing, though MLB wanted to own the term without any specific font or styling requirements. While MLB tried to argue that the term originated from baseball umpires starting a baseball game, the Examining Attorney handling the case was not persuaded. The Examining Attorney cited the Lanham Act to conclude that the “PLAY BALL” mark merely conveyed an informational message and was therefore not registrable.

Seeing A Marked Improvement

MLB’s trademark policy shows the wealth of protections that good IP strategy can afford. Many things can be protected, from graphics to simple acronyms or phrases. However, it’s not always clear what the USPTO will allow to be registered and what it denies. A quality IP attorney can help to navigate that path and deliver strong, valuable marks.