AI, Intellectual Property, And A Transatlantic Giant

CEO Spotlight podcast featured Brett Johnson, Managing Partner of Winston Taylor’s Dallas office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Litigation Department, in a conversation on AI, intellectual property, innovation, the legal industry, and the Texas Business Court. Brett also discussed Winston Taylor’s transatlantic platform and the advantages of combining local insight with global reach.
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