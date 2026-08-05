ARTICLE
5 August 2026

AI, Intellectual Property, And A Transatlantic Giant

WT
Winston Taylor

Contributor

Winston Taylor logo

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

Explore Firm Details
Managing Partner Brett Johnson of Winston Taylor's Dallas office shares insights on artificial intelligence's impact on intellectual property law, the evolution of the legal industry, and the strategic advantages of the firm's transatlantic platform. The conversation explores innovation in legal practice, the new Texas Business Court, and how combining local expertise with global capabilities creates value for clients.
United States Intellectual Property
Brett Johnson

CEO Spotlight podcast featured Brett Johnson, Managing Partner of Winston Taylor’s Dallas office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Litigation Department, in a conversation on AI, intellectual property, innovation, the legal industry, and the Texas Business Court. Brett also discussed Winston Taylor’s transatlantic platform and the advantages of combining local insight with global reach.

Listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brett Johnson
Brett Johnson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More