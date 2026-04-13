Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme Shortlisted For Trademark Lawyer Of The Year By Women In Business Law

Dyan Finguerra DuCharme, Partner and Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman’s Intellectual Property Group, has been shortlisted for the North America Trademark Lawyer of the Year...

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Dyan Finguerra DuCharme, Partner and Co-Chair of Pryor Cashman’s Intellectual Property Group, has been shortlisted for the North America Trademark Lawyer of the Year award by the Women of Business Law America's 2026 Awards.

She is one of just four lawyers selected for this shortlist nationwide.

The Women in Business Law Awards “recognises top women legal practitioners across a wide range of practice areas and aim[s] to celebrate those who are not only breaking new ground in their areas of expertise but are also championing gender diversity in the legal sector."

See the full 2026 shortlist here.

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