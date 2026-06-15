The Real Reason Formulation Patent Applications Fail Under Obviousness Analysis

Formulation patent applications rarely fail because the science is weak. They fail because the invention is not positioned to survive an obviousness analysis.

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Formulation patent applications rarely fail because the science is weak. They fail because the invention is not positioned to survive an obviousness analysis.

The formulation arts are congested. Whether the subject matter relates to emulsions, proteins, cosmetics or delivery technologies, there is almost always a substantial body of prior art nearby. As a result, patentability does not turn on whether your exact formulation exists. Instead, patentability turns on whether your formulation can be rationally inferred.

To sustain an obviousness rejection under 35 U.S.C. §103, the examiner typically points to (i) a similar base composition, (ii) a predictable reason to combine prior teachings, and (iii) a reasonable expectation that the combination would work.

This framework is consistent with Federal Circuit decisions addressing formulation-based inventions, where courts have repeatedly treated changes in concentration, component selection and system parameters as routine optimization when grounded in known compositions. In that context, even complex systems are often viewed as sufficiently predictable to support a finding of obviousness.

At the same time, recent Federal Circuit guidance highlights the other side of the analysis. In a recent case, the Federal Circuit reinstated a substantial jury verdict based on patents directed not to entirely new compounds, but to specific, well-supported applications. This decision reinforces a key point for formulation work: even where underlying materials are known, protection can still be robust when the claimed formulation demonstrates a defined technical effect that would not have been expected from the prior art.

Once those elements are established, many applications fall into a familiar pattern. Incremental distinctions are dismissed and the claims narrow quickly or become difficult to defend.

What I see repeatedly is not a lack of innovation, but a mismatch between how the invention was developed and how the invention is presented in the application. In particular:

Claims are drafted around what was made, rather than why a skilled person would not have arrived at the formulation.

There are few, if any, structured fallback positions to preserve meaningful scope.

Data showing unexpected results or technical effects is either absent or developed after filing.

By the time these issues surface during prosecution, the available options are often limited.

A more effective approach is to treat obviousness not as a downstream hurdle, but as a design constraint at the drafting stage. This means:

Framing claims around performance characteristics that are not easily derived from the prior art.

Mapping out likely combination pathways an examiner could rely on and drafting with those in mind.

Presenting core data supporting non-obviousness instead of relying on post hoc arguments.

In sum, patent strategy for formulations is not only about describing the invention but is about anticipating how the application will be evaluated. If that framework is not addressed at the outset, the application is unlikely to withstand scrutiny during examination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.