2025 Trademark Year In Review: Navigating Dupes, Digital Threats, And Legal Change (Video)

Brooks Kushman's 2025 Trademark Year in Review webinar explores the most significant developments shaping today's brand‑protection landscape. This comprehensive session highlights how evolving consumer trends, technology, legal rulings, and enforcement tools are transforming the way companies safeguard their trademarks.

Key topics include the explosive rise of "dupe" culture and the legal gray areas surrounding look‑alike products; major implications of the Jack Daniel's v. VIP Products ruling on parody, dilution, and trademark use; and the growing challenges posed by AI‑generated branding, particularly around ownership, authorship, and enforceability.

The program also provides a data‑driven update on the Trademark Modernization Act (TMA) and how expungement, reexamination, and shorter response deadlines are reshaping the U.S. trademark register. Attendees gain essential insights into trademark scams, entity hijacking schemes, and best practices for protecting brand assets globally.

Additional sections address logo modernization strategies, risk management during rebrands, UDRP reform trends, and key trademark decisions from 2025 that influence enforcement, priority, and registrability.

Overall, the presentation equips brand owners and legal practitioners with practical guidance to navigate emerging risks, leverage new tools, and stay ahead of rapid changes affecting trademark law and brand protection.