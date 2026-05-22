Andrea Arndt’s article, “Is ‘Patent Troll’ Label Fading?” describes entities enforcing patents without manufacturing, influencing court decisions, legislation, policy, and public perception of the U.S. patent system.

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Rhetoric may be shifting toward an emphasis on patent quality and enforcement behavior.

For more than two decades, few terms in intellectual property law have carried as much rhetorical force as “patent troll.”

Used to describe entities that enforce patents without manufacturing products, the label has influenced court decisions, legislation, regulatory policy and public perception of the U.S. patent system. For inventors and companies that rely on patents to protect and monetize innovation, the critical question is whether this narrative reflects reality or oversimplifies a complex system.

The answer appears to be both.

The narrative’s origins

The term “patent troll” gained traction in the early 2000s amid a sharp increase in patent litigation brought by nonpracticing entities (NPEs). NPEs owned patents but did not offer products or services, instead licensing or enforcing their rights through litigation.

Critics argued that some NPEs relied on vague or overly broad patents, particularly in software and business methods, to threaten costly lawsuits and extract settlements untethered from technological value.

By the early 2010s, NPEs accounted for most U.S. patent infringement suits.

Large technology companies argued that defending these cases diverted significant resources away from innovation and into legal costs. Advocacy groups noted the burden on small businesses receiving demand letters or facing nuisance litigation.

This framing resonated. The patent troll narrative offered a simple explanation for a multifaceted problem: opportunistic actors exploiting a flawed system.

Although the term was effective at driving reform, the label blurred distinctions among patent quality, enforcement methods and the legitimate role of licensing in innovation.

Legal and policy responses

Congress, courts and regulators responded decisively.

In 2011, the America Invents Act (AIA) introduced inter partes review (IPR) and related post-grant proceedings, enabling faster and less expensive challenges to patent validity at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In parallel, the Supreme Court reshaped core aspects of patent enforcement before and after the intro duction of the AIA:

Alice v. CLS Bank (2014) narrowed patent eligibility for software-related inventions;

eBay v. MercExchange (2006) constrained the availability of injunctions;

Octane Fitness v. ICON (2014) lowered the bar for fee-shifting in exceptional cases;

TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods (2017) curtailed forum shopping by tightening venue rules.

Collectively, these changes made patents easier to challenge and more difficult to enforce. The impact was significant.

Patent litigation filings declined after peaking in 2015, particularly among high-volume NPEs, and many asserted patents were invalidated early through IPR proceedings or dispositive motions.

From one perspective, these reforms succeeded: abusive litigation declined, and low-quality patents were removed from the system.

After a recent spike in NPE litigation, the USPTO emphasized patent quality and deter ring abusive practices, through enhanced scrutiny of serial filers and stricter disclosure and certification requirements in post-grant proceedings.

The case against the label

For inventors and small patent holders, the patent troll label has long been controversial.

U.S. patent law does not require inventors to commercialize their inventions. Universities, research institutions, startups and individual inventors frequently rely on licensing to support innovation and technology transfer. Many lack the capital or infrastructure to manufacture products themselves.

Conflating nonpracticing status with abusive conduct risks delegitimizing lawful enforcement. In other areas of property law, ownership and licensing without personal use is not controversial. In the patent context, however, rhetoric has sometimes cast suspicion on patent owners solely because they lack production capacity.

At the same time, enforcement has become increasingly expensive and uncertain. Heightened pleading standards, early invalidity challenges, eligibility concerns and fee-shifting exposure have raised the cost of asserting even strong patents.

For many startups and individual inventors, enforcement is no longer economically viable, diminishing the practical value of patents.

An emerging consensus suggests the core issue is not who enforces patents, but how.

Realities, competing views

The effects of patent reform vary sharply by stakeholder.

Large technology companies often benefit from reduced litigation exposure and greater certainty around freedom to operate. For these entities, enforcement risk is generally manageable.

Smaller innovators face a different reality. Patents may represent their most valuable assets and primary leverage in negotiations or fundraising. When enforcement becomes unpredictable or prohibitively expensive, the deterrent and signaling value of patents declines, potentially favoring large incumbents with scale and legal resources.

Critics of NPE enforcement argue that weak patents and opportunistic litigation impose real economic costs, even when claims lack merit. Defending a patent case can require substantial investment well before trial, and uncertainty alone may pressure defendants into settlements.

Opponents of the troll narrative counter that reforms targeting abuse can overshoot, discouraging investment in innovation-intensive industries where development timelines are long and commercialization is costly.

An emerging consensus suggests the core issue is not who enforces patents, but how.

Bad-faith conduct—vague demand letters, nuisance suits or litigation designed primarily to extract settlements—is widely viewed as harmful. Importantly, such conduct is not exclusive to NPEs.

Courts and regulators have increasingly emphasized conduct-based tools, including sanctions, fee shifting, heightened pleading standards and venue limitations. This approach targets abusive behavior directly while preserving legitimate enforcement rights.

Signs of shifting narrative

Recent trends suggest the patent troll narrative may be evolving.

After sharp declines following Alice and TC Heartland, patent enforcement activity showed a modest resurgence in 2024 and 2025. Third party litigation funding has contributed to this increase, as funders typically require meaningful diligence on patent strength before committing capital.

At the same time, concerns persist about the predictability of the U.S. patent system. Continued uncertainty around patent eligibility, particularly in software and life sciences, raises questions about whether weakened enforcement could push innovation and investment abroad.

For inventors and engineers, today’s landscape presents both risks and opportunities. Patents remain essential tools for protecting innovation and attracting investment, but enforcement strategies must adapt. High-quality drafting, precise claim scope and strong technical disclosure are more important than ever.

The patent troll debate is unlikely to disappear, but it is becoming more nuanced. By focusing on patent quality and enforcement behavior rather than labels, the legal system may be moving toward a more balanced middle ground—one that preserves accountability while restoring confidence that patents remain meaningful tools for protecting and rewarding innovation.

Originally published by Investors Digest.

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