EPO To Use AI To Prepare Minutes For All Examination And Opposition Oral Proceedings

The EPO has announced that AI will be used to prepare the minutes of oral proceedings for all examination and opposition oral proceedings (as well as those taking place before the receiving section and legal division). The announcement follows the completion of a pilot for a selection of examination and opposition oral proceedings held in 2025.

As with the pilot, the responsibility for the content of the minutes will remain entirely with the division involved. In brief, the oral proceedings will be recorded, and a transcript of the recording will be generated using AI. The transcript will then be processed by the division using another AI tool to produce the minutes. Once the minutes are issued to the parties, the original recording and transcript will be deleted.

It will be interesting to see whether AI improves the quality of the minutes and enables them to be dispatched more quickly.

