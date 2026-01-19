ARTICLE
19 January 2026

EPO To Use AI To Prepare Minutes For All Examination And Opposition Oral Proceedings

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
The EPO has announced that AI will be used to prepare the minutes of oral proceedings for all examination and opposition oral proceedings...
United States Intellectual Property
Chris Milton,Emily Howard, and Hiro Shimazaki
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
J A Kemp LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

The EPO has announced that AI will be used to prepare the minutes of oral proceedings for all examination and opposition oral proceedings (as well as those taking place before the receiving section and legal division). The announcement follows the completion of a pilot for a selection of examination and opposition oral proceedings held in 2025.

As with the pilot, the responsibility for the content of the minutes will remain entirely with the division involved. In brief, the oral proceedings will be recorded, and a transcript of the recording will be generated using AI. The transcript will then be processed by the division using another AI tool to produce the minutes. Once the minutes are issued to the parties, the original recording and transcript will be deleted.

It will be interesting to see whether AI improves the quality of the minutes and enables them to be dispatched more quickly.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris Milton
Chris Milton
Photo of Emily Howard
Emily Howard
Photo of Hiro Shimazaki
Hiro Shimazaki
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More