Are You Registering A Trademark—or Just Words?

You've come up with a brilliant name, slogan, or phrase that perfectly captures your brand's identity. You're ready to protect it and start registering a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

But before you file, it's crucial to ask: Are you actually registering a trademark—or just words?

Many business owners believe that simply creating or using a word gives them exclusive rights to it. In reality, trademark law is about more than ownership of a word or phrase—it's about how that word functions in the marketplace. The USPTO doesn't grant registration for clever expressions or popular phrases unless they serve a very specific purpose: identifying and distinguishing your goods or services as coming from a single source.

This post explains the key difference between registering a trademark and merely attempting to register words, why context matters, and how to make sure your application meets the USPTO's standards.

What Does "Registering a Trademark" Actually Mean?

At its core, trademark law protects source identifiers—signs, symbols, or words that help consumers know where goods or services come from. A trademark is not ownership over a word in the abstract; it's legal protection for how that word is used to represent your brand.

The Trademark Act defines a trademark as any word, name, symbol, or device used to identify and distinguish goods from those manufactured or sold by others. The key phrase is to identify and distinguish.

When you're registering a trademark, you're not claiming every use of a word. You're claiming ownership over how that word is used to indicate your specific products or services.

Take Apple®, for example. The company doesn't own the word "apple" in everyday language—they own it as a source indicator for technology products. Likewise, you can't trademark "coffee" for coffee beans, but you might register BlueSky Coffee® if it uniquely identifies your brand in the market.

Why the USPTO Looks Beyond the Words

When reviewing an application, the USPTO doesn't only analyze the words you're trying to register. It looks at how those words are used in commerce.

The most critical evidence is the specimen—the real-world proof showing how your mark appears on packaging, marketing materials, or within your service environment. This is how examiners determine whether the public perceives the words as a brand or merely as text.

As the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) noted in In re Safariland Hunting Corp., examiners should look primarily to the specimen to determine if the designation would be seen as a source indicator. Other materials, like promotional content, can also be considered if relevant.

In other words, registration depends less on the word itself and more on how and where it's used. A phrase printed decoratively on a T-shirt might not function as a trademark, but the same phrase used on a hangtag or label could. Context makes all the difference.

When Words Don't Function as Trademarks

Not every word, slogan, or design—even with the " symbol—can be registered. The USPTO routinely refuses registration when the applied-for matter doesn't function as a trademark.

Here are common examples:

1. Trade Names

A business name identifies a company, not necessarily its products. For instance, "Smith & Co." might be the business name, but if the goods are sold under "Mountain Roots"," only the latter may function as the trademark.

2. Ornamentation

Words or symbols used as decoration, like phrases on the front of a shirt, don't typically serve as source indicators. Example: "GOOD VIBES ONLY" across a T-shirt would likely be refused.

3. Informational or Descriptive Matter

Phrases such as "MADE WITH LOVE" or "FRESH DAILY" simply describe qualities or promote the product. They don't point to a particular brand.

4. Model or Grade Designations

Numbers or alphanumeric codes used to identify model versions—like "Series 500"—aren't trademarks; they're product identifiers.

5. Hashtags and Universal Symbols

Hashtags like "#1Fan" or universal icons (like recycling symbols) are seen as functional or generic, not brand-specific.

6. Titles of Single Works or Artist Names

The name of a single book, song, or art piece cannot be registered; it must represent a series or brand.

Adding " or ℠ doesn't change this. As the TTAB stated in In re Remington Products Inc. and In re Minnetonka Inc., the presence of those symbols doesn't make an otherwise unregistrable term protectable.

How the USPTO Determines Functionality

The USPTO follows a structured review process to determine whether an application truly meets the standard for registering a trademark.

Review of the Specimen The examiner looks at product packaging, website screenshots, or advertisements showing how the mark appears in use. Assessment of Context Is the term used prominently as a brand name or buried within descriptive text? Evaluation of Consumer Perception Would an ordinary consumer see the term as identifying a brand—or just as a slogan, label, or message? Application of Statutory Standards The examiner applies §§1, 2, and 45 of the Trademark Act to confirm whether the matter identifies and distinguishes the applicant's goods.

For intent-to-use applications under §1(b), the USPTO typically waits until a specimen is filed to determine if the mark functions as a trademark. Until then, any warnings about potential refusal are issued as a courtesy to help applicants prepare.

The Legal Basis for Refusal

The USPTO relies on several sections of the Trademark Act when refusing applications that fail to function as trademarks:

§§1, 2, and 45: Provide the basis for refusal on the Principal Register when a mark does not serve as a source indicator.

Provide the basis for refusal on the Principal Register when a mark does not serve as a source indicator. §§23(c) and 45: Provide the same for refusals on the Supplemental Register.

The examining attorney must explain why the matter doesn't function as a mark—whether it's too descriptive, merely informational, or used decoratively.

This ensures that only genuine brand identifiers receive trademark protection. The goal isn't to limit creativity, but to prevent monopolization of common or descriptive language that other businesses might need to use fairly.

Fictional Examples

Example 1: Ornamental Use

A lifestyle brand called SunnyTrail Outfitters applied to register the phrase "ADVENTURE MODE ON" for its T-shirts. Because the words appeared in large, decorative print across the front of the shirts—and not on a hangtag or product label—the USPTO refused registration, finding that the phrase was used ornamentally, not as a brand name.

Example 2: Informational Matter

A café chain named Bean & Brew tried to trademark "LOCALLY ROASTED SINCE 2020." The USPTO concluded that the phrase merely informed customers about the coffee's origin and roasting practice, rather than identifying a single commercial source.

Example 3: Model Number Refusal

A tech company called VoltEdge Audio sought to register "VX-500" for a line of headphones. Because consumers would interpret "VX-500" as a product model number rather than a brand name, the USPTO issued a refusal on that basis.

Example 4: Context Matters

An applicant named PureSpark Wellness filed to register "GLOW" for skincare products. On the submitted specimen, "GLOW" appeared in plain text within a product description—"vitamin-rich serum for natural glow"—rather than as a brand heading or logo. The USPTO determined the term didn't function as a trademark because it described an effect, not a source.

How to Strengthen Your Trademark Application

Successfully registering a trademark starts long before you file. The way you use and present your mark in the marketplace can determine your application's fate.

Here's how to strengthen your position:

Use Your Mark Consistently

Display it prominently on product packaging, advertising, and digital assets in a way that clearly identifies the brand. Choose Distinctive Wording

Avoid common, descriptive, or informational phrases. Aim for words or combinations that are unique to your business. Provide Strong Specimens

Submit materials that clearly show your mark functioning as a brand identifier—labels, hangtags, or headers—not decorative designs. Avoid Overuse of Common Phrases

If the phrase is widely used or conveys a general message, it's less likely to qualify for registration. Consult Legal Counsel

A trademark attorney can assess your use of the mark, recommend changes before filing, and ensure your application meets USPTO standards.

So—Are You Registering a Trademark or Just Words?

When registering a trademark, remember: the USPTO isn't in the business of registering words—it registers trademarks that function as source identifiers.

Your mark must do more than sound creative; it must be used in a way that tells consumers, "This comes from us." The context of use—on packaging, advertising, and marketing materials—determines whether your chosen words rise to the level of trademark protection.

Before filing, ensure your mark truly functions as a brand indicator, not just as decoration or description. With proper evidence and presentation, you'll build stronger protection for your brand and avoid costly refusals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.