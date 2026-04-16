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16 April 2026

Josh Elliott Recognized in Legal 500’s North Carolina U.S. Elite Rankings

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Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

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Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
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Marshall Gerstein Partner Josh Elliott has earned recognition in Legal 500's North Carolina U.S. Elite rankings for Intellectual Property, a newly launched guide spotlighting leading attorneys at regional powerhouse firms handling work at the highest levels of the legal market. This distinction reflects Elliott's expertise in advising clients on complex IP matters and his standing within North Carolina's intellectual property legal community.
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Marshall Gerstein is pleased to announce that Partner Josh Elliott has been recognized in Legal 500’s North Carolina U.S. Elite rankings for Intellectual Property! City Elite is a newly launched Legal 500 guide highlighting leading attorneys at regional powerhouse firms who are handling work at the highest levels of the legal market.

The US Elite rankings are informed by a comprehensive research process that includes practitioner interviews, peer feedback, and an evaluation of significant matters handled during the previous year. Josh’s inclusion reflects his continued work advising clients on complex intellectual property matters, as well as his reputation and standing within North Carolina’s IP legal community.

Visit Legal 500’s website to learn more and view the full rankings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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