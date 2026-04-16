Supreme Court Narrows Secondary Copyright Liability In Cox: Implications For AI Companies And Copyright Owners

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In Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, the Supreme Court significantly narrowed the standard for contributory copyright infringement. This will have profound implications for a wide range of online businesses, including generative artificial intelligence (AI) companies and social media networks.

Background: Sony and Grokster Framework

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Cox builds on two foundational cases governing when service providers may be held secondarily liable for copyright infringement committed by their users. In Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., the Court held that the distributor of the Betamax video tape recorder could not be held liable simply because the device could be used to infringe, given that it was also “capable of substantial noninfringing uses.” 464 U.S. 417, 456 (1984). In Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd., by contrast, the Court recognized liability where a technology provider, a file-sharing software company, affirmatively induced infringement by promoting and marketing its product as a tool to infringe copyrights. 545 U.S. 913, 941 (2005). Together, these cases distinguish between neutral products or services and those designed or promoted for infringement. Cox reinforces — and sharpens — this distinction.

The Cox Decision

In Cox, the Court reversed a decision that imposed contributory copyright liability on an internet service provider based on its knowledge that some subscribers were repeatedly using its service to infringe copyrighted works. The Court held that a service provider is contributorily liable only if it intended its service to be used for infringement, and intent can be shown only where the provider affirmatively induced infringement or offered a service tailored to infringement.

Per the Court, a provider induces infringement where it actively encourages infringement through specific acts, such as marketing or promoting the service for infringing uses. A service is tailored to infringement where it is not “capable of ‘substantial’ or ‘commercially significant’ noninfringing uses.” Mere knowledge that users are infringing, even coupled with insufficient action to prevent the infringement, is not enough.

Sony argued that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s (DMCA) safe harbor for online service providers would be rendered meaningless if internet service providers (ISPs) faced no secondary liability for knowingly continuing to serve infringing subscribers because there would be nothing for the safe harbor to protect against. The Court rejected that argument, explaining that the DMCA does not itself impose liability but rather creates defenses from liability for providers who meet its requirements. Critically, the DMCA expressly provides that failure to qualify for the safe harbor does bear adversely on a provider’s separate defense that its conduct is not infringing in the first place.

Applying these principles to the facts, the Court emphasized that the record did not support a finding of intent. There was no evidence that Cox induced infringement — it did not promote or market its internet service as a tool for infringement. To the contrary, Cox had policies prohibiting infringement and took steps such as sending warnings, suspending service, and, in some cases, terminating subscribers. Nor was Cox’s service tailored to infringement: providing internet access is “capable of substantial or commercially significant noninfringing uses” and widely used for lawful purposes. The Court rejected the lower court’s reliance on Cox’s knowledge of repeated infringement and its alleged failure to more aggressively terminate users, reiterating that knowledge alone — or knowledge coupled with inaction — does not establish contributory liability.

Implications for AI Companies and Digital Service Providers

The holding in Cox has potentially significant implications for providers of digital tools that can be used lawfully or unlawfully, including AI developers. Where users employ an AI tool to generate infringing outputs and plaintiffs seek to hold the developer secondarily liable for that conduct, Cox reinforces that offering a service capable of substantial lawful uses does not by itself establish contributory liability.

As with internet access in Cox and the video tape recorder in Sony, AI platforms and similar general purpose tools have substantial lawful uses. If a provider offers a tool with substantial legitimate uses and does not market, design, or otherwise steer it toward infringement, the fact that some users may employ it to reproduce or generate substantially similar versions of copyrighted material should not, by itself, establish contributory liability. The Court’s rejection of liability based on knowledge alone further underscores that awareness of user misuse is not enough; the inquiry instead focuses on whether the provider encouraged infringement or offered a service incapable of substantial noninfringing uses.

At the same time, Cox makes clear that contributory liability remains possible where a provider’s conduct goes beyond neutral provision of a service. Inducement remains a viable basis for liability where a provider promotes or markets its service for infringing uses or otherwise affirmatively encourages such activity. Similarly, a service may give rise to liability if it is incapable of substantial or commercially significant noninfringing uses. As a result, product design choices, internal and external messaging, and how a service is presented to users will be critical considerations in assessing liability risk, as these factors bear directly on whether a provider induced infringement or offered a service whose lawful utility is merely incidental.

Implications for Copyright Owners

For copyright owners, the decision narrows the path to secondary liability claims against service providers. The decision forecloses the theory — previously recognized in the Fourth Circuit — that knowledge of infringement coupled with a failure to take stronger enforcement action is sufficient to establish contributory liability. After Cox, copyright owners must show that a provider affirmatively induced infringement or offered a service incapable of substantial noninfringing uses, a standard that will be difficult to meet as applied to most general-purpose platforms and technologies.

However, the Court did not disturb inducement liability, and copyright owners may still focus on product design, marketing, internal communications, and other evidence showing that a provider encouraged infringement or designed its service in a way that makes infringement its defining or intended function. If an AI company were to promote infringing uses or build workflows specifically for unauthorized reproduction of protected expression, copyright owners would still have a meaningful path to argue contributory liability. Cox narrows the scope of contributory liability, but it does not eliminate liability where a provider can be shown to have affirmatively encouraged infringement or offered a service incapable of substantial noninfringing uses.

Concurrence

In a concurrence, Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Jackson, agreed that Cox was not liable but sharply criticized the majority for artificially limiting secondary liability to inducement and tailoring theories. In their view, Grokster expressly preserved other common-law theories of secondary liability, including aiding and abetting, and the majority forecloses them without adequate explanation — and in so doing renders the DMCA safe harbor effectively obsolete. Applying aiding-and-abetting principles, Justice Sotomayor concluded that Cox nonetheless lacked the requisite intent because it knew only which connection was used to infringe, not which specific user among potentially many was responsible. The majority’s two-prong framework remains controlling, but the concurrence leaves open the possibility that future plaintiffs may pursue aiding-and-abetting theories in appropriate cases.

Bottom Line

Cox clarifies — and in the Fourth Circuit, corrects — the standard for holding service providers liable for users’ infringing conduct, reinforcing that knowledge and inaction alone cannot establish contributory liability. For AI and other technology companies, the decision strengthens defenses for services with substantial lawful uses. For copyright owners, viable claims will continue to center on inducement and whether a service is incapable of substantial noninfringing uses. The key considerations going forward will be how a service is promoted, what internal and external evidence shows about a provider’s intent, and whether the service’s lawful utility is genuine and substantial — not simply whether it can be turned to infringing ends by some users.

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