Trademark Applicants Beware: The Latest USPTO Impersonation Scam Using Fake “Verification Appointments”

A new wave of trademark phishing attacks is exploiting one of the most overlooked realities of federal trademark filings: nearly everything about an application is public. Using information pulled directly from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) records, scammers are sending highly convincing emails impersonating the USPTO. The messages appear official, cite real application details, and demand participation in so-called “mandatory verification appointments” – a process that does not exist.

What makes this scheme particularly dangerous is not just its sophistication, but its familiarity. These emails are designed to look less like spam and more like legitimate federal correspondence.

Recent reports indicate that law firms and trademark applicants alike are being caught in the crosshairs of fraudulent emails impersonating the USPTO. These emails claim that recipients must schedule or attend a “mandatory verification appointment” with a supposed examining attorney and often warn that failure to participate could result in abandonment of the trademark application.

That warning is false. The appointment is fake. Every element of the scheme is fabricated.

The scam emails may use subject lines such as:

“ACTION REQUIRED: MANDATORY VERIFICATION APPOINTMENT”

“OFFICIAL NOTICE OF TRADEMARK VERIFICATION APPOINTMENT”

What makes these messages especially convincing is their use of real application details. Many include the applicant’s name, serial number, legal entity type, address, and assigned USPTO law office – information pulled from the USPTO’s publicly available Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) database.

How the Scam Works

When a trademark application is filed, certain owner and application information become part of the public record. Fraudsters mine that information to craft personalized emails that appear legitimate. The emails may identify a specific application, reference an assigned law office, name a fake “examining attorney,” and direct the recipient to call a specific number at a specific time. Once the applicant is on the phone, the scammer may attempt to obtain payment information, personal identifying information, or both.

This “verification appointment” tactic is the latest variation in the familiar playbook of trademark scams. Instead of sending a fake invoice for publication, registration, or renewal fees, the fraudster creates a false sense of urgency around a nonexistent federal process to pressure applicants into acting immediately.

If you receive an email like this, do not respond, do not call the number provided, and do not provide any information.

The USPTO does not schedule verification appointments, nor does it require applicants to call examining attorneys at designated times to confirm their identity. Official USPTO emails come only from addresses ending in @uspto.gov. Recent scam emails have used domains such as @uspto-trademark.live, which may appear official at first glance but are not legitimate USPTO domains.

Red Flags to Watch For

Both the FTC and the USPTO have issued guidance warning applicants to remain vigilant against trademark-related scams. Applicants can find more information on the agencies’ websites at:

The following are some of the most common red flags to watch for:

Wrong email domain: Email scammers disguise their addresses to appear as though they originate from USPTO personnel. Legitimate USPTO emails come from @uspto.gov. Reports of recent scam emails have cited domains such as @lawoffice119.com, @uspto-trademark-gov.live, and teas@office203.com. Scammers rotate domains constantly, so the address may differ, but any sender that does not end in @uspto.gov should be treated with caution.If you are represented by counsel, the USPTO will generally communicate through the attorney of record. Direct outreach to an applicant requesting immediate action, personal information, or payment over the phone should raise serious concerns.

Email scammers disguise their addresses to appear as though they originate from USPTO personnel. Legitimate USPTO emails come from @uspto.gov. Reports of recent scam emails have cited domains such as @lawoffice119.com, @uspto-trademark-gov.live, and teas@office203.com. Scammers rotate domains constantly, so the address may differ, but any sender that does not end in @uspto.gov should be treated with caution.If you are represented by counsel, the USPTO will generally communicate through the attorney of record. Direct outreach to an applicant requesting immediate action, personal information, or payment over the phone should raise serious concerns. “Mandatory verification appointments”: The USPTO does not schedule mandatory verification phone calls for trademark applications. Examination is conducted through written Office Actions filed and responded to via the Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS). Every official communication from the USPTO, including Office Actions and correspondence requesting payment, is uploaded to the Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) system at tsdr.uspto.gov. If a notice or appointment request does not appear in TSDR, it is not an official communication.

The USPTO does not schedule mandatory verification phone calls for trademark applications. Examination is conducted through written Office Actions filed and responded to via the Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS). Every official communication from the USPTO, including Office Actions and correspondence requesting payment, is uploaded to the Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) system at tsdr.uspto.gov. If a notice or appointment request does not appear in TSDR, it is not an official communication. Threats of immediate abandonment: Because scammers want money and information quickly, they create a false sense of urgency to discourage recipients from stopping to verify the communication. These scam emails often warn that missing the call will result in abandonment of the application, i.e., the loss of federal trademark protection. In reality, USPTO deadlines are communicated in writing and generally allow three to six months – not hours or days – for a response.

Because scammers want money and information quickly, they create a false sense of urgency to discourage recipients from stopping to verify the communication. These scam emails often warn that missing the call will result in abandonment of the application, i.e., the loss of federal trademark protection. In reality, USPTO deadlines are communicated in writing and generally allow three to six months – not hours or days – for a response. Solicitation of payment: The goal of the scam is likely to extract payment for a fabricated fee. The USPTO will never request personal or payment information over the phone, by email, or via text message. All legitimate fees are paid through the USPTO’s TEAS electronic filing system, never over the phone.

The goal of the scam is likely to extract payment for a fabricated fee. The USPTO will never request personal or payment information over the phone, by email, or via text message. All legitimate fees are paid through the USPTO’s TEAS electronic filing system, never over the phone. Poor grammar and formatting: Many fraudulent emails contain awkward phrasing, run-on sentences, inconsistent formatting, or other errors. While these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, small mistakes can still signal that a message is not legitimate.

What to Do If You Receive Something Like This

Do not respond. Do not call the number provided. Do not click any links or provide payment or personal information.

Instead, check the application record directly through TSDR. If the email references your application but no corresponding document appears in TSDR, the communication is not legitimate.

Suspicious trademark-related correspondence can be reported to the USPTO at TMScams@uspto.gov. You may also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Working with a licensed trademark attorney is one of the most effective ways to avoid falling victim to these schemes. When Stites & Harbison, PLLC represents you in a trademark matter, official USPTO correspondence is directed through our office. That means you do not have to determine on your own whether an urgent-sounding email is real or fraudulent.