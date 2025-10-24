Case Study: How The Admin Awards Built A National Movement And Protected Its Brand

How the Admin Awards Built a National Movement and Protected Its Brand

Founded in 2012 by Sunny Nunan, daughter of a career Executive Secretary, the Admin Awards was created to right a wrong: that one of the most vital and trusted professions in business had never been publicly celebrated.

What began as a single Dallas-based gala has grown into the Administrative Profession's highest honor and the first and only public recognition program in the world dedicated exclusively to Administrative Professionals. Often called the "Academy Awards for Admins," the program delivers an unforgettable red-carpet experience celebrating the administrative heartbeat of America's leading organizations.

What Makes The Admin Awards Unique

Over time, the Admin Awards has become what many describe as a cultural phenomenon, changing how companies and leaders celebrate Administrative Professionals.

Created from the heart, not the boardroom, every detail reflects a deep understanding of the profession and a fierce commitment to giving Administrative Professionals the spotlight they have always deserved.

Among the nine award categories is The Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence, named for Southwest Airlines' legendary Executive Assistant who evolved to President & COO during her five-decade career at Southwest. This top honor recognizes the highest standard of leadership, professionalism, and partnership in the field.

The Admin Awards 'Good as Gold' Gala is an experience unlike anything else in business: red carpet, top-tier production, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments shared between Administrative Professionals and the executives who champion them. From 'Good as Gold' best and team spirit competitions to the opening video tribute that brings the room to its feet, each event creates once-in-a-lifetime moments of pride and connection. Unlike most awards programs, every nominee is celebrated, walking the red carpet, receiving gifts, and being recognized for their impact.

By the Numbers

For nearly 15 years the ripple effect of recognition speaks for itself:

14 Years of celebrating administrative excellence

10 Cities hosting 'Good as Gold' Galas nationwide

4,100+ Companies have nominated their Administrative Professionals

117 Fortune 500 brands participated

18,000+ Nominations submitted

Tens of thousands of Admins impacted since inception

Protecting the Brand

As the Admin Awards expanded nationally, protecting its identity became essential. Working with legal partners, the organization secured multiple U.S. federal trademark registrations to safeguard its name, reputation, and mission.

Registered Marks:

- ADMINAWARDS (Reg. No. 5299797)

- ADMIN AWARDS (Reg. No. 6581321)

Pending Application:

- ADMINS RUN THE WORLD (Serial No. 98310638)

These protections ensure the Admin Awards remains the trusted, original recognition platform for Administrative Professionals nationwide.

Q&A with Founder Sunny Nunan

Q: What inspired the Admin Awards?

A: The Admin Awards and I share the same origin story, my mother. She was an Executive Secretary who retired just shy of her 80th birthday, and growing up I saw the pride she took in her work, the loyalty she inspired, and the impact she made on the lives of her coworkers.

I did not create the Admin Awards because I thought Administrative Professionals lacked appreciation. It was because I knew how deeply loved and valued they already were. What was missing was a public recognition program to express it.

In 2012, I realized something extraordinary: a profession as old as America itself — one that traces back to George Washington's secretary, Tobias Lear — had never been formally celebrated. A profession that built companies, shaped industries, and quietly kept the world moving had never been given its own stage. So I built it.

Q: What's been the most rewarding moment?

A: Honestly, it's every 'Good as Gold' Gala. When Admins step onto that red carpet with their executives beside them, you can see the shift. They feel seen, maybe for the first time, and know in their heart they are valued. Watching that transformation happen never stops moving me.

Q: Why were trademarks important?

A: I understood early on that if we were going to create an entirely new category, the world's first public recognition program for Administrative Professionals, we needed a brand that would define that category.

Think about how "Kleenex" became synonymous with tissue. The Admin Awards is a descriptive name, and that's what makes it both powerful and vulnerable. Protecting it meant ensuring no one else could ever put the words "Admin" and "Awards" side by side. That gave us a tremendous competitive advantage, but more importantly, it protected the integrity of what we are building.

When you create something from the heart, something that gives people dignity, pride, and belonging, you have to protect it. Not out of fear, but out of respect for the people it serves. The Admin Awards isn't just a brand. It's a promise to an entire profession that has been overlooked for too long. The trademarks were our way of saying: this matters. This isn't just another event. This is sacred ground.

Q: What about the "Admins Run the World" trademark?

A: Admins Run the World started as a marketing slogan, a bold line we used to capture attention and rally pride. But what happened next surprised us. The moment we introduced it, the phrase took on a life of its own. Admins began repeating it. Executives started tagging it. It became more than marketing, it became identity.

When we saw the impact it had in driving connection, confidence, and visibility, we knew we had to protect it. Not to own it, but to preserve its meaning. We wanted to ensure that message always stays tied to its true purpose of celebrating, elevating, and empowering the Administrative Profession.

Q: What's next for the Admin Awards?

A: We are just getting started. There are still so many Administrative Professionals who have never been recognized this way. We will keep expanding, city by city, until every Admin knows their work matters. This is not about growing an event. It is about fueling a movement that reminds the world that just because Administrative Professionals are behind the scenes doesn't mean they should be invisible.

Conclusion

The Admin Awards is more than an event. It is a national movement redefining recognition. By pairing authentic purpose with exceptional execution and strategic brand protection, Sunny Nunan and her team have built more than a company. They have built a legacy that honors the professionals who make business excellence possible every day.

