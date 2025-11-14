Help Your Clients Find You: Register Your Trademark As A DotBrand Top-Level Domain

ICANN's April 2026 Top-Level Domain application round allows organizations to own their dotBrand top-level domain (TLD).

In today's digital-first world, the way brand owners and content creators present themselves online is as important as their goods, services, and creative output. Searchability and reputation are keys to revenue generation as the internet becomes more crowded and competitive. A dotBrand TLD is a powerful, forward-thinking signpost for web consumers to reach your legitimate website.

A dotBrand Top-Level Domain can be a game-changer for trademark owners

A dotBrand TLD brings unmatched authority and recognition, putting your brand front and center to distinguish your site from competitors' and others aiming to freeride on your mark and reputation. When you become the destination for direct navigation, clients readily will find you at example.dotBrand, rather than sifting through dozens of confusingly similar, misleading example.com domain names. This approach boosts brand recall and engagement, while telegraphing professionalism, commitment, and trust. Let your digital audience immediately know they're engaging with the real deal.

Gain and maintain total control over your online presence

Owning your dotBrand Top-Level Domain gives you exclusive rights to create, manage, and delete any domain under your TLD without friction. No worries about third-party interference, scarce domain availability, or premium cost to buy a domain registration on the secondary market. You control encryption and security, so clients and colleagues trust sites and email addresses ending in your dotBrand. Doing so allows you to create product portfolio sites, provide localized content for specific viewers, and build catchy microsites, all while significantly reducing brand impersonation and phishing attempts.

A dotBrand Top-Level Domain encourages user engagement and search engine optimization

Search engines treat dotBrand TLDs on par with traditional top-level domains, and the ability to create keyword-rich domain names can maximize your online search visibility, while distinguishing you from misleading third-party sites. Clear, relevant web addresses are favored by search engines as well as users; we all prefer concise, descriptive web addresses. The rise of dotBrand TLDs has created a virtuous cycle: dotBrand TLDs become more recognized, users trust them, and search engines associate them with authenticity and authority.

Summing up

As the digital landscape evolves, those who invest in their own dotBrand TLD will be best positioned to protect their mark, engage their audience, and lead into the future.

For those keeping score, the April 2026 opportunity is only the second round of dotBrand Top-Level Domain offerings, with the first one more than a decade ago, and no word on whether/when a third chance might come.

Now is the time to apply to register your dotBrand domain name.

Stites & Harbison advises on trademark and domain name issues, including the dotBrand Top-Level Domain application process, to strengthen your brand identity, enhance your commercial presence, foster customer trust, and increase online security.

