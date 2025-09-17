ARTICLE
Finguerra-DuCharme Named To 2025 Forbes America's Top Lawyers List

Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Co-Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group, has been named to the 2025 Forbes America's Top Lawyers List. Dyan was also recognized in the 2024 inaugural Forbes' Top Lawyers List.

This prestigious list recognizes the most accomplished and influential attorneys across the country—lawyers with exceptional track records, leadership in their fields, and the respect of both peers and clients.

Forbes recognized Dyan for her leadership in intellectual property and fashion law, high-profile representation of several clients in trademark disputes, and her role as trademark counsel to major global brands.

See the full 2025 Forbes Top Lawyers List using the link below (subscription may be required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

