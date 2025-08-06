Don't Bumble Your Trademarks: Keeping Your Startup Out Of Court

Startups move fast. Founders focus on product, pitch decks, and growth, but not always the legal infrastructure that quietly protects their brand. Skipping early trademark protections can land even the most promising companies in court, facing costly disputes that threaten your momentum and your name.

Take it from Feras Mousilli, Managing Partner at Lloyd & Mousilli and a longtime advisor to startups and VC-backed tech companies:

"We've seen innovative founders unintentionally lose rights to their brand, or worse, spend six figures defending against infringement claims that could've been avoided with a $750 clearance search."

What the Bumble Case Teaches Us

A high-profile example is Bumble, the Austin-based dating app unicorn. Bumble's brand is now globally recognized, but only after navigating a series of legal challenges involving competitor disputes, brand confusion, and international enforcement issues.

‍Bumble invested early and aggressively in trademark strategy. When competitors tried to encroach on their look and feel, they had the IP rights to push back. If your startup doesn't take similar steps, you may not get the same outcome and worse, you may not get your day in court at all if you lack standing due to a missed registration window.

Three Ways Startups "Bumble" Their Trademarks

Skipping Clearance Searches: Just because a name is available as a domain or Instagram handle doesn't mean it's legally available. Without a proper clearance search, you risk infringing on someone else's rights, even unknowingly. Filing too Late (or Not at All): Startups often wait until they're profitable or fundraising to file. But by then, you may have already created risk. Someone else can file first, or send a cease and desist that derails your raise. Using a Name That Can't be Protected: Generic, descriptive, or confusingly similar names may not be eligible for registration at all, or may draw unwanted attention from companies with deeper pockets and more aggressive enforcement teams.

How to Protect Your Startup From the Start

Whether you're still choosing a brand name or you've already gone to market, a trademark attorney can help you:

Conduct a legal clearance search

Advise on name strength and registrability

File with the USPTO and defend against office actions

Enforce your rights or respond to infringement threats

Don't Wait Until You're in Court

Your brand is your moat. Don't let someone else build on your name while you're busy building your business. Contact Lloyd & Mousilli for a flat-fee trademark consultation, and let's make sure you don't bumble it.

